TRIGGER WARNING: THIS ARTICLE DISCUSSES SUICIDE.

If you are concerned about the mental health of yourself or a loved one, seek support and information by calling Lifeline on 13 11 14.

Azealia Banks has responded to fans after many expressed concern over a series of worrying posts made by the ‘212’ rapper on social media over the weekend.

Banks posted a number of cryptic text posts to her Instagram story on Saturday in which the controversial artist seemed to suggest she was suicidal.

“I’d rather die a hero than some bitch people make fun of,” Banks began.

“Yea, I think I’m done here. This pandemic, extreme lack of social interaction, no intimacy, combined with constant public ridicule is making life harder than its worth. I think I will end my tenure here on earth soon,” she continued.

“I’m not begging for attention or asking for sympathy/empathy,” she continued. “I’m just ready to go. Peacefully of course. I will document my last times and release a film for you all to finally understand me, from my perspective… My soul is tired. I’m ready to go.”

The rapper also asked that her followers give her some space during this time. “Please don’t bombard me with messages. I am not in pain. I am at peace,” she wrote.

She later posted audio of herself explaining that a friend had stopped by to check on her following the concerning posts.

“I’m fine. I promise you I’m fine. I’m not scared,” Banks shared.

“My decision is made. I’m just gonna really try to push through these next couple of months…,” she added. “I’m gonna, like, start looking for voluntary euthanasia options. Because, you know, I don’t have any more defence. I don’t.”

Banks added that she didn’t want to be someone “people continue to make fun of” anymore.

Following the posts, fans of Azealia Banks flooded the star with messages of support, with one writing: “I hope someone close to Azealia reaches out to make sure she’s doing okay. She’s such a powerful human being and a lovely artist and I just want to see her thrive and be happy.”

Another added: “Just saw why Azealia Banks is trending and I’m praying someone close to her gets her some help before she harms herself. Black women are afforded little to no grace when dealing with mental health challenges and she certainly deserves our support.”

Check out ‘212’ by Azealia Banks: