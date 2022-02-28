Azealia Banks has posted a shocking opinion about the ongoing Ukraine invasion, saying that she just wants some “hot soup and hard dick”.

A fan asked the ‘212’ singer to weigh in on the devastating conflict between Russia and Ukraine, asking her to “please go after Russia’s barbaric ass”.

Banks responded by dismissing the controversy with some offensive commentary.

“Bitch, it’s WW3 I just want some hot soup and hard dick. I can’t even,” she began in a response she posted to her Instagram grid.

Banks added, “Like too much stress these last three years I’m looking for the simple things in life.”

“Just a hot Maztoh ball and a pair of warm testicles,” she concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SEA QUEEN 🧜🏾‍♀️ (@azealiabanks)

A maztoh ball is a Jewish dish of soup dumplings that are usually made with some kind of fat like chicken or beef marrow, eggs, onion, ginger, and nutmeg.

Some fans aren’t happy with Bank’s dismissive opinion of the harrowing conflict, with one posting, “She always doin too much smh 🤦🏽‍♀️ every post cringe”.

Another added, “you crazy as fuck, thats why the music industry ditched your chicken murdering ass”.

However, many fans are supporting the musician’s latest Instagram post.

“We hear you queen👂 !!!! loud & clear !!! 👂🔊,” said one user on the post.

Another added, “Commentary is legendary and effortless AF!!!💅🏾”.

“You said what’s on everyone’s mind azealia thank you for this doll ❤️,” said another Azealia fan.

It’s certainly not the first time that Banks has been shrouded in controversy. In 2015 she spat at and punched a fellow passenger when she was trying to get off a plane, and then called a flight attendant a homophobic slur.

More recently, she dug up her dead cat from a grave, and cooked up its bones in an attempt to “bring it back to life”, all while filming the saga and posting it on her social media.

