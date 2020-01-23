Metal babies, the future of the world. We honestly cannot get enough of seeing young kids rock out, but we must say, this is something completely new to witness. You just have to see baby Ryan singing ‘Thunderstruck’ by AC/DC.

Matt MacMillan uploaded a video last week of his son, Ryan, “singing” the classic AC/DC hit. “For one full year, I recorded my son making baby noises,” the video text explains. Using every single sound that his little baby made over the course of an entire year, Matt has created this absolute masterpiece for us to enjoy.

Ryan’s initial vocals recreate the piercing Angus Young guitar intro, his “oohs” and “aahs” impersonate Brian Johnson’s wails and the sounds of his hands smacking make up the rhythm section. This child is truly the chosen one. We must protect him at all costs.

You can watch Baby Ryan singing ‘Thunderstuck’ in all its glory below:

In recent AC/DC news, the band are alleged to be coming out with a new album and tour. Here’s what we wrote on the news:

Apparently AC/DC are coming back with a brand new album and a brand new tour. This is pretty big news, as a new album would be the first album from the Australian rockers in 6 years. We’ve been patiently waiting for this.

So let’s get together everything that we know so far, as these facts are all speculative rumours and whispers through the streets. Apparently, Brian Johnson is, in fact, going to be fronting this massive comeback.

According to sources (which will be detailed at the end of this post) AC/DC could be set to release a new album in 2020, with a tour to follow in the back end of the year.

The Australian hard rock outfit have endured a rocky road over the past decade, with guitarist Malcolm Young passing away in 2017. This would undoubtedly be affecting the band, and could be the justifiable reason as to why they’ve been slow on new tunes.

You can check out the full story here.