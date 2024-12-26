Bad Bunny has revealed the release date for his ninth studio album Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

The Grammy-winning rapper and singer confirmed the date on Friday in a video trailer he posted on Instagram.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos, meaning “I should have taken more photos”, will be out on Sunday, January 5th next year.

Earlier on Christmas Day, Bad Bunny had revealed via X that the track list will contain 17 songs. He teased his fans by replacing each title with the word “Bomba”, meaning “Explosive”.

In just over a week, those 17 new songs will be in the hands of tens of millions of fans. He has 68 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone.

You can watch Bad Bunny’s trailer for Debí Tirar Más Fotos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benito Antonio (@badbunnypr)

The trailer commences by zooming in on an isolated home in Puerto Rico. Inside, an older man reflects on his younger days, when he travelled extensively and met many beautiful people.

The man says that he’s “been to a lot of countries, but none like Puerto Rico”. This speaks to Bad Bunny’s own background.

“Photos are moments lived, memories of things that happened,” he ponders.

As the camera slowly pans to the left, we realise that the man is talking to a small, animated creature called Concho. He partly resembles an amphibian, dressed in khaki colours.

The man continues,”I used to say it’s best to live in the moment. But when you get to this age, remembering isn’t so easy.”

“I should have loved more when I could,” he utters.

“That’s why I love you so much,” Concho replies.

“Me to you too,” the man nods as the scene ends. The album title and its release date follow.

Along with the trailer, Bad Bunny released another single from the album called “Pitorro De Coco,” named after a Puerto Rican moonshine rum. Watch the Youtube visualiser below.