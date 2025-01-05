Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos is out now.

The Puerto Rican star dropped his sixth album on Sunday, featuring collaborations with RaiNao, Dei V, Omar Courtz, and Chuwi.

The album also packs some solo gems like “Ketu Tecré,” “Turista,” “EoO,” and the closing track, “La Mudanza.” Plus, Pleneros de la Cresta join him on “Café Con Ron.”

“This project is dedicated to all the Puerto Ricans in the entire world,” reads the album’s dedication. The cover art features two empty plastic chairs sitting on muddy grass, surrounded by tropical trees and a bunch of green bananas.

On Friday, Bad Bunny dropped a short film as a lead-up to the album, highlighting a gentrified and transformed Puerto Rico. The film stars filmmaker Jacobo Morales, who reflects on the island’s changes, saying, “There was something special here. I don’t know what it was, but it was an incredible magic.”

The DTMF era officially kicked off in early December when Bad Bunny released the lead single, “El Clúb.” The track dives into his overthinking about an ex, and its video ended with the letters “DTmF” and “2025” flashing on the screen—sparking fan theories about the album title. He followed it up with “Pitorro de Coco”, a bittersweet holiday love song.

Debí Tirar Más Fotos comes after his last studio album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va Pasar Mañana, which earned a Grammy nomination for Best Música Urbana Album at the 2025 Grammys.

Bad Bunny’s discography includes his 2018 debut X100pre, breakthrough albums YHLQMDLG and El Último Tour del Mundo (both released in 2020), his chart-topping Un Verano Sin Ti, and the Grammy-nominated Nadie Sabe. He also teamed up with J Balvin on the 2019 collaborative album Oasis and dropped the compilation Las Que No Iban a Salir in 2020.