Canadian ensemble BADBADNOTGOOD are set to return to Australia in December 2024 for their first headline tour in eight years.

The ‘Mid Spiral’ tour kicks off at The Rechabite in Perth on Tuesday, December 3rd, then heads to Hindley St in Adelaide on Thursday, December 5th, Enmore Theatre in Sydney on Saturday, December 7th, The Tivoli in Brisbane on Sunday, December 8th, and wraps up at Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Wednesday, December 11th.

The tour supports their latest release, Mid Spiral: Chaos, Order and Growth, a triple EP featuring BADBADNOTGOOD members Al Sow, Chester Hansen, and Leland Whitty along with longtime collaborators like Felix Fox-Pappas, Kaelin Murphy, Juan Carlos Medrano Magallenes, and Tyler Lott.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, October 2nd at 12pm (local time). Mastercard pre-sale starts Monday, September 30th at 11am (local time), and Live Nation members can access the pre-sale starting Tuesday, October 1st at 11am (local time). For more details, visit livenation.com.au.

Their latest release, Mid Spiral, showcases instrumental jazz at its core while blending various genres. For the Valentine sessions, the trio brought in extra musicians to create a more expansive and collaborative sound.

They’ve taken Mid Spiral to festivals like Primavera Sound, Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and more.

Since releasing Talk Memory in late 2021, BADBADNOTGOOD have been busy. They earned a fifth GRAMMY nomination, released “Take What’s Given” with Houston singer reggie, and worked on singles with artists like Charlotte Day Wilson and Westside Gunn. They’ve also contributed to Daniel Caesar’s album Never Enough and covered “This Must Be the Place” with Norah Jones for a Talking Heads tribute.

