Jim Beam Welcome Sessions are undoubtedly some of the biggest celebrations of local music going around the country right now, and next month, it ups the ante even more with a special DJ set from none other than Bag Raiders.

Since its inaugural launch back in 2021, Jim Beam Welcome Sessions have truly been rekindling our passion for music by placing both fans and artists in a rare setting where they can see big local names who have conquered the world getting back to their roots as they play smaller shows in the very locations that once fostered their creative flair.

So far, the latest edition has been an absolutely incendiary affair, with this year’s festivities kicking off in Sydney earlier this month when Lime Cordiale took over The Island in Sydney for a masterful DJ set. In early March, the action keeps on going, with Aussie hip-hop legend Drapht heading to The Aviary Rooftop in Perth for an afternoon of unparalleled beats, refreshing drinks, good times, and good friends from the local music-loving community.

Now, Jim Beam Welcome Sessions will be hitting up the city of churches for the first time ever, with Bag Raiders set to unleash a spectacular DJ set at one of Adelaide’s most iconic venues, The Moseley Bar & Kitchen on Saturday, March 25th.

Having formed back in 2006, Bag Raiders – comprising Jack Glass and Chris Stracey – have maintained a reputation as one of the country’s finest electronic acts. Pairing their ear for slick hooks and stellar beats with a knack for masterful production and unforgettable live performances, the group are never too far from the airwaves, with singles and records arriving all the time.

In recent years though, the group underwent something of a career renaissance, with their 2009 hit ‘Shooting Stars’ becoming a massive viral hit, reaching the Aussie top 50, kicking off an internet meme, and – just a few months ago – even being covered by fellow local producer Flume. Needless to say, Bag Raiders are something of a big deal, with their DJ sets considered the stuff of legends by their dedicated fans.

Only 165 double passes are up for grabs, with you and a mate having the opportunity to get amongst the action at The Moseley Bar & Kitchen in Adelaide while not only seeing Bag Raiders hit the decks, but taking in the weekend sun amongst the idyllic South Australian coastline. For your chance to win and see Bag Raiders’ DJ set at the Jim Beam Welcome Sessions in Adelaide, click here.

For further information about Jim Beam Welcome Sessions, head along to their official website, or stay tuned to Rolling Stone for more updates.

Jim Beam Welcome Sessions 2023

Bag Raiders

Saturday, March 25th

The Moseley Bar & Kitchen, Adelaide, SA

Enter here for your chance to win tickets.