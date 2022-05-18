15 exciting artists have been added to the Splendour in the Grass sideshows, including some huge Australian bands.

Psych-rock icons Pond will take to the stage to warm up the crowd before Liam Gallagher’s shows in Sydney, Perth, and Melbourne, assisted by Old Mervs in Perth and Hayley Mary in Sydney and Melbourne.

Aussie club culture favourites Torren Foot will get the crowd boogying before Duke Dumont, as will anonymous genre-hopping project Tseba.

rising pop star Peach PRC is replacing the unavailable Tired Lion to support YUNGBLUD across the country. The pair will be joined on all shows (except for Perth) by rising Slovakian star Karin Ann.

Melbourne-based Glass Beams will enjoy supporting Jungle in their hometown, before making their way to Sydney to open for the English duo’s set too. Mura Masa will be supported by another Melbourne artist in daine, while Aitch will be supported by Brisbane rapper Nerve.

Mia Rodriguez will support Oliver Tree for what should be an energetic show, while Set Mo will bring their excellent live set to Sofi Tukker’s shows in Melbourne and Sydney, accompanied by WIIGZ.

Still Woozy will be backed up by genre-hopping producer Golden Vessel, while experimental Brisbane artist Yb. will take to the stage before Biig Piig. Joy Crookes and Liyah Knight should also make for a strong pairing, while The Buoys get to support the acclaimed Wet Leg.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The new list of special guests follows the previously-announced news that pub-punks The Chats and psych-rockers The Lazy Eyes would be supporting The Strokes on their sold-out tour.

With over 40 artists set to perform across Australia this July, the Splendour Sideshows should have something to suit every taste. Tickets for all shows currently not sold out are available now via secretsounds.com.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

GORILLAZ

Sunday 24 July – John Cain Arena – Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday 26 July – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney

THE STROKES

WITH THE CHATS + THE LAZY EYES

Tuesday – 26 July 2022 – Melbourne – John Cain Arena (SOLD OUT)

Thursday – 28 July 2022 – Sydney – Hordern Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

Friday – 29 July 2022 – Sydney – Hordern Pavilion (SOLD OUT)

LIAM GALLAGHER

Supported by Triple M

Saturday 23 July 2022 – Aware Super Theatre – Sydney (WITH POND + HAYLEY MARY)

Wednesday 27 July 2022 – John Cain Arena – Melbourne (WITH POND + HAYLEY MARY)

Saturday 30 July 2022 – HBF Stadium – Perth (WITH POND + OLD MERVS)

YEAH YEAH YEAHS

WITH WET LEG

Wednesday 20 July 2022 – Margaret Court Arena – Melbourne

Sunday 24 July 2022 – Hordern Pavilion – Sydney

DUKE DUMONT

Co-presented with Fuzzy

Friday 15 July 2022 – Hordern Pavilion – Sydney (LIVE) (WITH TORREN FOOT + TSEBA)

Saturday 16 July 2022 – Metro City – Perth (WITH TORREN FOOT)

Friday 22 July 2022 – John Cain Arena – Melbourne (LIVE) (WITH TORREN FOOT + TSEBA)

JACK HARLOW

Co-presented with Live Nation

Supported by triple j

Wednesday 20 July 2022 – HBF Stadium – Perth

Monday 25 July 2022 – Roundhouse – Sydney (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday 26 July 2022 – Roundhouse – Sydney (SOLD OUT)

Thursday 28 July 2022 – Forum – Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Friday 29 July 2022 – Forum – Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

YUNGBLUD

Saturday 23 July 2022 – Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane (WITH PEACH PRC + KARIN ANN)

(SOLD OUT)

Sunday 24 July 2022 – Thebarton Theatre – Adelaide (WITH PEACH PRC + KARIN ANN)

(SOLD OUT)

Wednesday 27 July 2022 – Hordern Pavilion – Sydney (WITH PEACH PRC + KARIN ANN)

Thursday 28 July 2022 – John Cain Arena – Melbourne (WITH PEACH PRC + KARIN ANN)

Saturday 30 July 2022 – Astor Theatre – Perth (WITH PEACH PRC)

JUNGLE

Supported by triple j

Wednesday 20 July 2022 – Uni Bar – Hobart

Saturday 23 July 2022 – Palais Theatre – Melbourne (WITH GLASS BEAMS)

Sunday 24 July 2022 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney (WITH GLASS BEAMS)

MURA MASA

WITH DAINE

Friday 22 July 2022 – Forum – Melbourne

Saturday 23 July 2022 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney

AITCH

WITH NERVE

Friday 22 July 2022 – Metro City – Perth

Tuesday 26 July 2022 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney

Wednesday 27 July 2022 – Forum – Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Thursday 28 July 2022 – The Gov – Adelaide

TOM MISCH

Co-presented with Live Nation

Friday 22 July 2022 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney (SOLD OUT)

Monday 25 July 2022 – Palais Theatre – Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday 26 July 2022 – Palais Theatre – Melbourne

OLIVER TREE

WITH MIA RODRIGUEZ

Co-presented with Laneway Presents

Saturday 16 July 2022 – Astor Theatre – Perth

Tuesday 19 July 2022 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney

Thursday 21 July 2022 – Forum – Melbourne

ORVILLE PECK

Co-presented with Live Nation

Wednesday 20 July 2022 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney (SOLD OUT)

Sunday 24 July 2022 – Forum – Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Monday 25 July 2022 – Forum – Melbourne

DILLON FRANCIS

WITH BENSON

Thursday 21 July 2022 – 170 Russell – Melbourne

Saturday 23 July 2022 – Roundhouse – Sydney

TIERRA WHACK

Wednesday 27 July 2022 – 170 Russell – Melbourne

Thursday 28 July 2022 – Metro Theatre – Sydney

JPEGMAFIA

Co-presented with Fuzzy

Tuesday 19 July 2022 – Northcote Theatre – Melbourne

Wednesday 20 July 2022 – Northcote Theatre – Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Thursday 21 July 2022 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney

SOFI TUKKER

Saturday 23 July 2022 – Forum – Melbourne (WITH SET MO + WIIGZ)

Sunday 24 July 2022 – Roundhouse – Sydney (WITH SET MO + WIIGZ)

Thursday 28 July 2022 – Lion Arts Factory – Adelaide

Friday 29 July 2022 – Astor Theatre – Perth

STILL WOOZY

WITH GOLDEN VESSEL

Wednesday 20 July 2022 – 170 Russell – Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Thursday 21 July 2022 – Metro Theatre – Sydney (SOLD OUT)

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE

Supported by triple j

Wednesday 27 July 2022 – Factory Theatre – Sydney (SOLD OUT)

Friday 29 July 2022 – Corner Hotel – Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

BIIG PIIG

WITH YB.

Wednesday 20 July 2022 – Factory Theatre – Sydney

Thursday 21 July 2022 – Corner Hotel – Melbourne

JOY CROOKES

WITH LIYAH KNIGHT

Tuesday 19 July 2022 – 170 Russell – Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Wednesday 20 July 2022 – Metro Theatre – Sydney (SOLD OUT)

WET LEG

WITH THE BUOYS

Thursday 21 July 2022 – Howler – Melbourne (SOLD OUT)

Monday 25 July 2022 – Oxford Art Factory – Sydney (SOLD OUT)

HINDS

Friday 22 July 2022 – Oxford Art Factory – Sydney

Sunday 24 July 2022 – Howler – Melbourne

RENFORSHORT

Tuesday 26 July 2022 – Northcote Social Club – Melbourne

Thursday 28 July 2022 – The Lair – Sydney