Brisbane indie-rockers Ball Park Music have released their latest album, just ahead of a mammoth 30-date tour across Australia and New Zealand.

The focus track, “Coast is Clear”, is on ode to everyday joys and how they’re missed in the day-to-day grind, with swaying guitars and keys swelling into a sing-a-long chorus repeating “Someday You’ll Appear”.

Frontman Sam Cromack says the track had been “kicking around” since before their last album, Weirder & Weirder, but had “remained on the sidelines for some reason” only to be the first song to be recorded for their new release.

“It began with me thinking how busy/absent/distracted I can feel not just as a parent, but as a person,” said Cromack. “I often find it hard to unplug from the rush of the world and to be present with those I love, and am left feeling intense guilt and self-loathing at my inability to change.”

“I originally sang ‘Someday I’ll appear’ but it felt much better when changed to ‘you’. The original feeling of the song remained but now this mysterious open-ended question was cast over who it is that may appear one day. I liked that.”

The track follows the release of “Like Love” and “Please Don’t Move to Melbourne” from their eighth studio album, Like Love.

It’s the latest in a line of strong releases for the band which have scored them six consecutive Top 10 ARIA Album Chart spots, with four also being certified Platinum.

Alongside their anticipated album comes a massive 30-date tour of Australia and New Zealand, with stops in major cities such as Sydney and Wellington to rural hubs like Gosford.

“The new record has seen us explore a more tender, introspective side of our band and we’re excited to redesign our show to accommodate this, as well as all our usual faves for the stage,” the band said after releasing single “Like Love”.

Ball Park Music’s Like Love is out now.

Ball Park Music’s Australia Tour

Friday, May 2nd

Forth Pub, Fort, TAS – Buy Tickets

Saturday, May 3rd

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS (All Ages) – Buy Tickets

Thursday, May 8th

Prince of Wales, Bunbury, WA – Buy Tickets

Friday, May 9th

The River, Margaret River, WA – Buy Tickets

Saturday, May 10th

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA – Buy Tickets

Thursday, May 15th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC – Buy Tickets

Friday, May 16th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC – SOLD OUT

Saturday, May 17th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA – Buy Tickets

Friday, May 23rd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD – Buy Tickets

Friday, May 30th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW (All Ages) – Buy Tickets

Friday, June 6th

San Fran, Wellington NZ – Buy Tickets

Saturday, June 7th

Tuning Fork, Auckland NZ (All Ages) – Buy Tickets

Friday, June 13th

UC Refectory, Canberra ACT – Buy Tickets

Saturday, June 14th

Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW – Buy Tickets

Friday, June 20th

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD – Buy Tickets

Saturday, June 21st

JCU Uni Bar, Townsville QLD – Buy Tickets

Sunday, June 22nd

Flamingos, Rockhampton QLD – Buy Tickets

Thursday, June 26th

Finnians, Port Macquarie NSW – Buy Tickets

Friday, June 27th

The Recky, Elizabeth Beach NSW – Buy Tickets

Saturday, June 28th

Drifters Wharf, Gosford NSW – Buy Tickets

Friday, July 4th

Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads NSW – Buy Tickets

Thursday, July 10th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC – Buy Tickets

Friday, July 11th

The Pier, Frankston VIC – Buy Tickets

Saturday, July 12th

Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads VIC – Buy Tickets

Friday, July 18th

The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD (All Ages) – Buy Tickets

Saturday, July 19th

The Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD – Buy Tickets

Sunday, July 20th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD – Buy Tickets

Thursday, July 24th

Tilba Winery, Tilba NSW – Buy Tickets

Friday, July 25th

Waves, Woolongong NSW – Buy Tickets

Saturday, July 26th

The Station, Jindabyne NSW – Buy Tickets