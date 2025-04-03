Brisbane indie-rockers Ball Park Music have released their latest album, just ahead of a mammoth 30-date tour across Australia and New Zealand.
The focus track, “Coast is Clear”, is on ode to everyday joys and how they’re missed in the day-to-day grind, with swaying guitars and keys swelling into a sing-a-long chorus repeating “Someday You’ll Appear”.
Frontman Sam Cromack says the track had been “kicking around” since before their last album, Weirder & Weirder, but had “remained on the sidelines for some reason” only to be the first song to be recorded for their new release.
“It began with me thinking how busy/absent/distracted I can feel not just as a parent, but as a person,” said Cromack. “I often find it hard to unplug from the rush of the world and to be present with those I love, and am left feeling intense guilt and self-loathing at my inability to change.”
“I originally sang ‘Someday I’ll appear’ but it felt much better when changed to ‘you’. The original feeling of the song remained but now this mysterious open-ended question was cast over who it is that may appear one day. I liked that.”
The track follows the release of “Like Love” and “Please Don’t Move to Melbourne” from their eighth studio album, Like Love.
It’s the latest in a line of strong releases for the band which have scored them six consecutive Top 10 ARIA Album Chart spots, with four also being certified Platinum.
Alongside their anticipated album comes a massive 30-date tour of Australia and New Zealand, with stops in major cities such as Sydney and Wellington to rural hubs like Gosford.
“The new record has seen us explore a more tender, introspective side of our band and we’re excited to redesign our show to accommodate this, as well as all our usual faves for the stage,” the band said after releasing single “Like Love”.
Ball Park Music’s Like Love is out now.
Ball Park Music’s Australia Tour
Friday, May 2nd
Forth Pub, Fort, TAS – Buy Tickets
Saturday, May 3rd
Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS (All Ages) – Buy Tickets
Thursday, May 8th
Prince of Wales, Bunbury, WA – Buy Tickets
Friday, May 9th
The River, Margaret River, WA – Buy Tickets
Saturday, May 10th
Metropolis, Fremantle, WA – Buy Tickets
Thursday, May 15th
Forum, Melbourne, VIC – Buy Tickets
Friday, May 16th
Forum, Melbourne, VIC – SOLD OUT
Saturday, May 17th
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA – Buy Tickets
Friday, May 23rd
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD – Buy Tickets
Friday, May 30th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW (All Ages) – Buy Tickets
Friday, June 6th
San Fran, Wellington NZ – Buy Tickets
Saturday, June 7th
Tuning Fork, Auckland NZ (All Ages) – Buy Tickets
Friday, June 13th
UC Refectory, Canberra ACT – Buy Tickets
Saturday, June 14th
Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW – Buy Tickets
Friday, June 20th
Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD – Buy Tickets
Saturday, June 21st
JCU Uni Bar, Townsville QLD – Buy Tickets
Sunday, June 22nd
Flamingos, Rockhampton QLD – Buy Tickets
Thursday, June 26th
Finnians, Port Macquarie NSW – Buy Tickets
Friday, June 27th
The Recky, Elizabeth Beach NSW – Buy Tickets
Saturday, June 28th
Drifters Wharf, Gosford NSW – Buy Tickets
Friday, July 4th
Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads NSW – Buy Tickets
Thursday, July 10th
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC – Buy Tickets
Friday, July 11th
The Pier, Frankston VIC – Buy Tickets
Saturday, July 12th
Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads VIC – Buy Tickets
Friday, July 18th
The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD (All Ages) – Buy Tickets
Saturday, July 19th
The Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD – Buy Tickets
Sunday, July 20th
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD – Buy Tickets
Thursday, July 24th
Tilba Winery, Tilba NSW – Buy Tickets
Friday, July 25th
Waves, Woolongong NSW – Buy Tickets
Saturday, July 26th
The Station, Jindabyne NSW – Buy Tickets