During their upcoming Australian tour, Ball Park Music have locked in a very exclusive performance.
With their show at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre close to selling out, the band have announced that they will play their new album, Like Love, in full the very next night at the Metro Theatre on Saturday, May 31st.
The Brisbane outfit’s eighth studio album, released earlier this month, debuted at #1 on the ARIA Albums chart – the first homemade record to top the list in 2025.
Tickets for the exclusive Metro Theatre performance go on sale from 9am on Wednesday (April 30th). Click here for more details.
Ball Park Music’s massive 30-plus date tour will kick off this Friday in Tasmania before moving through Australia and New Zealand.
And if that wasn’t enough, the five-piece group were recently confirmed as the support act for Oasis’ long-awaited return to Australia this November.
“Can hardly believe I’m typing this but it’s true, we’ll be supporting the Mancunian legends, the one and only, Oasis on their historic reunion tour when they visit Australia this year,” the band said in a statement.
“To say we’re pumped is a massive fucking understatement. We. Can. Not. Wait. Let’s fucking get it!”
Check out all of Ball Park Music’s headline dates below.
Ball Park Music 2025 Australia Tour
Friday, May 2nd
Forth Pub, Fort, TAS – Buy Tickets
Saturday, May 3rd
Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS (All Ages) – Buy Tickets
Thursday, May 8th
Prince of Wales, Bunbury, WA – Buy Tickets
Friday, May 9th
The River, Margaret River, WA – Buy Tickets
Saturday, May 10th
Metropolis, Fremantle, WA – Buy Tickets
Thursday, May 15th
Forum, Melbourne, VIC – Buy Tickets
Friday, May 16th
Forum, Melbourne, VIC – SOLD OUT
Saturday, May 17th
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA – Buy Tickets
Friday, May 23rd
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD – Buy Tickets
Friday, May 30th
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW (All Ages) – Buy Tickets
Saturday, May 31st
Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW – Buy Tickets
Friday, June 6th
San Fran, Wellington NZ – Buy Tickets
Saturday, June 7th
Tuning Fork, Auckland NZ (All Ages) – Buy Tickets
Friday, June 13th
UC Refectory, Canberra ACT – Buy Tickets
Saturday, June 14th
Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW – Buy Tickets
Friday, June 20th
Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD – Buy Tickets
Saturday, June 21st
JCU Uni Bar, Townsville QLD – Buy Tickets
Sunday, June 22nd
Flamingos, Rockhampton QLD – Buy Tickets
Thursday, June 26th
Finnians, Port Macquarie NSW – Buy Tickets
Friday, June 27th
The Recky, Elizabeth Beach NSW – Buy Tickets
Saturday, June 28th
Drifters Wharf, Gosford NSW – Buy Tickets
Friday, July 4th
Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads NSW – Buy Tickets
Thursday, July 10th
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC – Buy Tickets
Friday, July 11th
The Pier, Frankston VIC – Buy Tickets
Saturday, July 12th
Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads VIC – Buy Tickets
Friday, July 18th
The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD (All Ages) – Buy Tickets
Saturday, July 19th
The Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD – Buy Tickets
Sunday, July 20th
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD – Buy Tickets
Thursday, July 24th
Tilba Winery, Tilba NSW – Buy Tickets
Friday, July 25th
Waves, Woolongong NSW – Buy Tickets
Saturday, July 26th
The Station, Jindabyne NSW – Buy Tickets