During their upcoming Australian tour, Ball Park Music have locked in a very exclusive performance.

With their show at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre close to selling out, the band have announced that they will play their new album, Like Love, in full the very next night at the Metro Theatre on Saturday, May 31st.

The Brisbane outfit’s eighth studio album, released earlier this month, debuted at #1 on the ARIA Albums chart – the first homemade record to top the list in 2025.

Tickets for the exclusive Metro Theatre performance go on sale from 9am on Wednesday (April 30th). Click here for more details.

Ball Park Music’s massive 30-plus date tour will kick off this Friday in Tasmania before moving through Australia and New Zealand.

And if that wasn’t enough, the five-piece group were recently confirmed as the support act for Oasis’ long-awaited return to Australia this November.

“Can hardly believe I’m typing this but it’s true, we’ll be supporting the Mancunian legends, the one and only, Oasis on their historic reunion tour when they visit Australia this year,” the band said in a statement.

Love Music? Get the latest news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox.

“To say we’re pumped is a massive fucking understatement. We. Can. Not. Wait. Let’s fucking get it!”

Check out all of Ball Park Music’s headline dates below.

Ball Park Music 2025 Australia Tour

Friday, May 2nd

Forth Pub, Fort, TAS – Buy Tickets

Saturday, May 3rd

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS (All Ages) – Buy Tickets

Thursday, May 8th

Prince of Wales, Bunbury, WA – Buy Tickets

Friday, May 9th

The River, Margaret River, WA – Buy Tickets

Saturday, May 10th

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA – Buy Tickets

Thursday, May 15th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC – Buy Tickets

Friday, May 16th

Forum, Melbourne, VIC – SOLD OUT

Saturday, May 17th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA – Buy Tickets

Friday, May 23rd

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD – Buy Tickets

Friday, May 30th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW (All Ages) – Buy Tickets

Saturday, May 31st

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW – Buy Tickets

Friday, June 6th

San Fran, Wellington NZ – Buy Tickets

Saturday, June 7th

Tuning Fork, Auckland NZ (All Ages) – Buy Tickets

Friday, June 13th

UC Refectory, Canberra ACT – Buy Tickets

Saturday, June 14th

Beer Deluxe, Albury NSW – Buy Tickets

Friday, June 20th

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns QLD – Buy Tickets

Saturday, June 21st

JCU Uni Bar, Townsville QLD – Buy Tickets

Sunday, June 22nd

Flamingos, Rockhampton QLD – Buy Tickets

Thursday, June 26th

Finnians, Port Macquarie NSW – Buy Tickets

Friday, June 27th

The Recky, Elizabeth Beach NSW – Buy Tickets

Saturday, June 28th

Drifters Wharf, Gosford NSW – Buy Tickets

Friday, July 4th

Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads NSW – Buy Tickets

Thursday, July 10th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC – Buy Tickets

Friday, July 11th

The Pier, Frankston VIC – Buy Tickets

Saturday, July 12th

Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads VIC – Buy Tickets

Friday, July 18th

The Station, Sunshine Coast QLD (All Ages) – Buy Tickets

Saturday, July 19th

The Powerhouse, Toowoomba QLD – Buy Tickets

Sunday, July 20th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast QLD – Buy Tickets

Thursday, July 24th

Tilba Winery, Tilba NSW – Buy Tickets

Friday, July 25th

Waves, Woolongong NSW – Buy Tickets

Saturday, July 26th

The Station, Jindabyne NSW – Buy Tickets