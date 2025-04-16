Brisbane’s finest, Ball Park Music, have just been announced as the support act for the Aussie leg of the ‘Oasis Live ’25’ tour—aka the biggest reunion in recent rock history.

With four out of five stadium shows already sold out, the beloved indie outfit will bring their signature mix of heartfelt bangers and feel-good chaos to tens of thousands of fans when they hit the stage at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium and Sydney’s Accor Stadium later this year.

Following 31 packed stadiums across the UK, North America, Mexico, South Korea and Japan, Oasis will touch down in Australia on Friday, October 31st, for a three-night run at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium before wrapping up with two back-to-back shows at Sydney’s Accor Stadium. Only a limited number of tickets remain for the third Melbourne date.

For Ball Park Music, the opportunity to join Oasis on their reunion run is a monumental career milestone. The Brisbane band have long been one of Australia’s most treasured indie exports, with platinum-selling singles, eight critically acclaimed albums, and countless appearances in triple j’s Hottest 100. Their live shows are equal parts euphoric and emotional, with fan favourites like “Cherub”, “It’s Nice to Be Alive” and “Sunscreen” now set to echo through stadiums across the east coast.

Their latest album, Like Love, was triple j’s Feature Album last week and has now become the first Australian release to hit No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart in 2025—further evidence of the band’s enduring popularity and deep connection with fans.

While Ball Park Music are no strangers to festival headlining slots and arena stages, playing support to a reunited Oasis is another level entirely. The ‘Oasis Live ’25’ tour has reignited worldwide fan devotion, with audiences losing their minds over the reunion setlists—packed with classics from Definitely Maybe, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, and Be Here Now, but conspicuously avoiding any of Liam’s solo material. “No Beady Eye, no High Flying Birds—just the hits,” as one UK reviewer put it.

In fact, fan obsession has reached such fever pitch that Ticketmaster had to cancel thousands of bot-bought tickets ahead of the tour’s UK run. In Australia, similar demand saw pre-sale queues stretching into the hundreds of thousands, prompting Oasis to add a third Melbourne show—currently the only date with tickets still available.

With Ball Park Music locked in to open each night, Australian fans can expect a powerful homegrown warm-up before Oasis hit the stage. From their breakout 2011 debut Happiness and Surrounding Suburbs to the cult status of Puddingheadand the shimmering melancholy of Every Night The Same Dream, the band’s catalogue is packed with feel-good bangers and deep-cut gems alike.