Ball Park Music have announced their first national headline tour in four long years.

The Brisbane band will be heading out on the road to celebrate their new album Weirder and Weirder, set for release on Friday, June 3rd 2022.

They’re bringing some of the country’s finest talent along with them. Melbourne band RAT!hammock will perform at all show, with Darwin outfit King Stingray and Adelaide duo Teenage Joans also offering support.

The tour kicks off with a hometown show at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Friday, June 3rd, before finishing at The Forum in Melbourne on Saturday, July 16th (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale next Tuesday, March 8th at 9am AEDT, although fans can register here for pre-sales which starts on Friday, March 4th at 9am AEDT.

“We are so excited to have King Stingray, Teenage Joans and Rat!Hammock joining us on this tour,” the band said. “We’ve been admiring their music from afar for a while now, we can’t wait to share a stage with them on what’s going to be one hell of a tour.

Whilst we’ve jumped at every live opportunity that’s presented itself to us over the last couple of years, there is nothing like headlining your own tour. We’ve missed that shared experience of live shows with the fans, and we can’t wait to do that again…with a few new tunes in tow!”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Ball Park Music have already released two tracks from their upcoming seventh studio album. ‘Sunscreen’ was released last year and reached number 21 in triple j’s Hottest 100. That was followed by this year’s ‘Stars In My Eyes’, which lead singer Sam Cromack explained has two sides to it: “One side looks to the past: did I ever have stars in my eyes? Was that romantic version of myself from yesteryear experiencing something real?

The other side looks to the future (which is getting increasingly hard to do). This side wants to be told one thing, even if it’s a lie. It wants to be told yes. Yes, there is romance to life. Yes, you should bother to dream. And yes, you still have stars in your eyes. It’s a kinda sad, but kinda hopeful song.”

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Indie Observer.