Barack Obama has proved that even high-powered former politicians aren’t privy to popping together a little summer playlist to enjoy the sunny weather. The former American president chose 38 songs for his Spotify ‘Summer Playlist’ and Australian artist Masked Wolf has graced the exclusive list with his song ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’.

Along with Masked Wolf, Obama’s playlist included Rhianna, Migos, The Rolling Stones, Stevie Wonder, Jay Z and more.

“With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer,” Obama wrote on Twitter. “Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately — it’s a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between,” Obama tweeted alongside an image of his selected songs.

Here are all of the songs that feature on Obama’s ‘‘Summer Playlist’:

‘Astronaut in the Ocean’ by Masked Wolf

‘Froze’ by Sabrina Claudio

‘If You Really Love Me’ by Stevie Wonder

‘Walkin’’ by Miles Davis

‘Exodus’ by Bob Marley & the Wailers

‘Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?’ by Chicago

‘Coyote’ by Joni Mitchell

‘Mohabbat’ by Arooj After

‘Didn’t Cha Know’ by Erykah Badu

‘Allure’ by JAY-Z

‘Conséquence’ by Kékélé

‘Everybody Loves the Sunshine’ by Roy Ayers Ubiquity

‘So Hard’ by Nezi

‘I’ll Be Your Baby Tonight’ by Bob Dylan

‘Neighbors’ by J. Cole

‘Good Days’ by SZA

‘Text You Back’ by brother sundance feat. Bryce Vine

‘You Ain’t the Problem (Claptone Remix)’ by Michael Kiwanuka

‘Everything (… Is Never Quite Enough)’ by Wasis Diop

‘The Tears of a Clown’ by Smokey Robinson & the Miracles

‘Wants and Needs’ by Drake feat. Lil Baby

‘Águas De Março’ by Elis Regina and Antonio Carlos Jobim

‘Its Way With Me’ by Wye Oak

‘I’ll Take You There’ by the Staple Singers

‘Find a Way’ by H.E.R. feat. Lil Baby

‘A Kiss to Build a Dream On’ by Louis Armstrong

‘Speak Your Mind (From the Netflix Series We the People )’ by Brandi Carlile

‘Lush Life’ by Ella Fitzgerald

‘Pick Up Your Feelings’ by Jazmine Sullivan

‘Switch It Up’ by Protoje feat. Coffee

‘Holding Back the Years’ by Simply Red

‘My Sweet Lord’ by George Harrison

‘Straightenin’ by Migos

‘Desperado’ by Rihanna

‘Leave the Door Open’ by Silk Sonic

‘Interlude’ by Sarah Vaughan

‘Ella No Es Tuya (Remix)’ by Rochy RD, Myke Towers, and Nicki Nicole

‘Tumbling Dice’ by the Rolling Stones

Masked Wolf is the only Australian artist on Obama’s ‘Summer Playlist’. It’s an especially impressive feat considering Masked Wolf was only signed to US-based label, Warner Music/Elektra Records in January of this year.

The story behind Masked Wolf’s rapid rise to success is an interesting one. Though he originally released ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ in 2019, it didn’t gain the appraise it was worthy of until it started gaining traction in TikTok videos in late 2020. Not long after, Masked Wolf was signed to Warner Music/Elektra Records and ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ was re-released on 6 January 2021.

By February, the song had surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify and was included in the playlist “The Shazam Predictions 2021”, compiled by Shazam and Apple Music.

Speaking to Tone Deaf about the hit song, Masked Wolf explained that ‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ explores mental health. “‘Astronaut In The Ocean’ touches on mental depression, how I was stuck in a place of anxiety and feeling low,” the Aussie rapper shared.

