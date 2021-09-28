One half of Popstars girl group Bardot are set to reunite in a joint musical project that will, quite literally, be music to our early 2000s nostalgia-loving ears.

Katie Underwood and Belinda Chapple have banded together after 20 years to bring us Ka’Bel, with their debut single Broken Hearted set to drop next month.

“Katie and I are so excited to share with you that after all these years we have recently been back in the studio recording a brand new tune, Broken Hearted,” Belinda wrote on Instagram.

“Broken Hearted celebrates all that’s happened in the last two decades: learning, surviving, living and loving!

“Our Bardot family has been incredibly loyal over the last 20 years showing true dedication, love and support. And this is for you. We hope you enjoy it as much as we did creating it,” she said, adding that the single drops October 18th.

The news comes one week after Belinda gave fans a sneak peek of the instrumentals behind the track via Instagram.

The duo first found fame alongside Sophie Monk, Sally Polihronas and Tiffani Wood on the reality TV show Popstars, which lead to the formation of Bardot and the release of their absolute banger ‘Poison’.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The group was short-lived, however, and disbanded in 2002.

While some of the short-lived group’s members have expressed interest in a reunion over the years, one member who seems to have put that chapter behind her is former Bachelorette, Sophie Monk.

“I think we’ve all grown up very differently,” Sophi told News.com.au in July in regards to her former bandmates.

“It’s a bit like school, when you leave high school and you all kind of go your separate ways. So yeah, I don’t know. I think we’ve just all kind of moved on.”

Well, at least we’ll always have ‘Poison’.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Poison’ by Bardot: