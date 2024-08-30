Australia’s powerhouse of Blak hip-hop, BARKAA, is back with a bang.

Fresh from being crowned the 2024 NIMAs Artist of the Year, the Malyangapa and Barkindji rapper has just dropped her much-anticipated EP, BIG TIDDA.

BIG TIDDA isn’t just a new release; it’s an evolution. Moving away from the protest-driven tones of her debut EP Blak Matriarchy, BARKAA’s latest project dives deep into personal and cultural reflection.

The EP traces her journey from growing up in the streets of Eora/Sydney to embracing motherhood at a young age. What emerges is a powerful mantra of self-love, Blak joy, and vulnerability — a blend of genre-defying tracks and raw introspection.

Among the standout tracks are “Alinta,” an emotional ode to the complexities of Blak motherhood, and “Fruition,” featuring Minty, which pushes the boundaries of her already distinctive sound. With production credits from Jayteehazard and Nerve, and collaborations with talents like Kobie Dee and Say True God?, BIG TIDDA offers a softer, more nuanced side to BARKAA’s signature intensity.

“BIG TIDDA is a celebration of Blak joy, the importance of Blak love, and just feeling yourself,” BARKAA shares. “I showcased my culture with Blak Matriarchy, but with BIG TIDDA, I’m taking you for a walk through the streets where I grew up — the Housing Commission estates of Southwest Sydney. The message behind the record is to have fun.”

She continues, “We’re not just blakfullas who make blak music. We’re blakfullas. We make great music and we are taking over. It’s takeover season. I create music for everybody, but mostly with my sister girls in mind. I want people to connect to my music and be like: ‘that’s my track. That’s my story. I can relate to that. I feel that. I’m going to big-note myself today. I’m going to be confident today. I’m going to make amends to my family today. I’m going to take accountability today.’ That’s what BIG TIDDA is about. I want all my tiddas to feel like they are that Tidda. They’re that BIG TIDDA.”

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

It doesn’t stop with a new EP — there are still six shows on her national tour, as well.

BARKAA kicked off the tour with a show-stopping performance at the Darwin Festival last week alongside Kobie Dee. The shows continue in Boorloo/Perth on September 21st at The Rechabite, followed by Lutruwita/Hobart’s Altar on September 28th. She’ll hit Lion Arts Factory in Kaurna/Adelaide on October 4th, Meanjin/Brisbane’s The Brightside on October 11th, and The Corner Hotel in Naarm/Melbourne on October 18th. The tour will culminate with a massive hometown show at Eora/Sydney’s Oxford Arts Factory on November 2nd.

The singles “PREACH” and “We Up” from BIG TIDDA have already made waves, and BARKAA’s powerful presence at this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMAs) saw her take home the coveted Artist of the Year award, along with Film Clip of the Year for “We Up.”

The past year has been nothing short of monumental for BARKAA. From her debut at SXSW Sydney 2023 to a commanding performance of “King Brown” at the ARIA Awards, and the launch of an exclusive kids’ tee with Haus of Dizzy, she’s left her mark on every stage and collaboration. Her dynamic New Year’s Eve performance in Sydney, complete with a massive illustrated projection of her face across the Harbour Bridge, was the perfect capstone to a year of triumphs.

Since her breakout single “For My Tittas” in 2020, BARKAA has become an indomitable force in Australian hip-hop. Her debut EP Blak Matriarchy was lauded as a celebration of Blak motherhood. Don’t miss your chance to experience this new era of strength, vulnerability, and pure Blak excellence. As BARKAA herself says: “it’s takeover season.”

BARKAA’s BIG TIDDA EP is out now via Bad Apples Music.