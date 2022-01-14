NITV has teamed up with TikTok to bring a live streamed show from Indigenous Australian performers including showstoppers Barkaa, JK-47 and Kobie Dee.

Set to stream on January 26th at 7:30pm, TikTok and NITV present: First Sounds will feature a “specially curated line up of both emerging and established artists.”

The event will be hosted by Triple J presenter Tyrone Pynor, Bianca Hunt and Grayson McCarthy-Grogan.

Headliner, Malyangapa, Barkindji woman, Barkaa made waves recently with the release of her debut EP ‘Blak Matriarchy’.

Speaking with NME, she said “I wanted to express my Blak joy and my Blak pride and my cheekiness. I wanted to express who I am as a person but also get a lot of things off my chest”

She explains that she wants her Daughter and Mother to “hear how powerful you were… How amazing you are as a person and how proud you should be of your culture”

“I think that’s the biggest payment of it all is being able to inspire other people to be like, ‘[if] she can make it happen then I can make it happen”

The event is part of SBS’s week-long line-up of curated programs titled ‘See Us, Hear Us, Join Us’. The event invites the viewers to explore the themes of country, identity and nation.

Across the SBS network, through January 19-26, watch documentaries, news, movies and more.

SBS Director of Indigenous Content, Tanya Denning-Orman, described the event as a proud celebration of “Australia’s diverse First Nations peoples, showcasing our experiences, perspectives and contributions”

“This year’s January 26th programming across the SBS network will reflect this once again,” she continues. “Providing a platform for our voices to be heard, for an honest reflection of this country’s history and what’s needed for a more united and equal future.”

“We invite all Australians to come together to join the conversation.”

The performance can be watched on NITV, SBS Viceland and NITV’s TikoTok, @nitv at 7:30pm on January 26th.