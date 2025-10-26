Basement Jaxx have announced a string of headline shows for Australia and New Zealand for next year.
The iconic UK duo, who are already confirmed for Electric Avenue and Golden Plains festivals, will bring their full live show to Australia and New Zealand for the first time in over 15 years, with shows locked in next March for Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne and Fremantle.
Basement Jaxx relaunched their live show at Coachella this year and backed it up with a series of dates in the UK and Ireland.
General public tickets for the shows go on sale from 10am on Friday, October 31st.
Click here for more details and check out all of the dates below.
Basement Jaxx 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour
Friday, February 27th
Electric Avenue Festival, Christchurch
Sunday, March 1st
Riverstage, Brisbane
Tuesday, March 3rd
Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide
Thursday, March 5th
Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney
Saturday, March 7th
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
Sunday, March 8th
Golden Plains Festival, Meredith
Wednesday, March 11th
Fremantle Prison, Fremantle