Basement Jaxx have announced a string of headline shows for Australia and New Zealand for next year.

The iconic UK duo, who are already confirmed for Electric Avenue and Golden Plains festivals, will bring their full live show to Australia and New Zealand for the first time in over 15 years, with shows locked in next March for Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney, Melbourne and Fremantle.

Basement Jaxx relaunched their live show at Coachella this year and backed it up with a series of dates in the UK and Ireland.

General public tickets for the shows go on sale from 10am on Friday, October 31st.

Basement Jaxx 2026 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Friday, February 27th

Electric Avenue Festival, Christchurch

Sunday, March 1st

Riverstage, Brisbane

Tuesday, March 3rd

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Thursday, March 5th

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney

Saturday, March 7th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Sunday, March 8th

Golden Plains Festival, Meredith

Wednesday, March 11th

Fremantle Prison, Fremantle