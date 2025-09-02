The Electric Avenue 2026 lineup is here, led by two massive headliners.

“Australasia’s biggest party” will descend on Christchurch’s Hagley Park on Friday, February 27th-Saturday, February 28th of next year, featuring five decades’ worth of music across one weekend.

Legendary New Zealand band Split Enz will re-form at Electric Avenue for an exclusive performance to mark their 50th anniversary. Their Friday headline slot will be their first time performing together in almost 20 years.

“This is the most historic booking we’ve ever made — it goes far beyond ‘just another headliner’,” notes festival director Callam Mitchell. “It’s going to be a cultural landmark event of epic proportions.”

Dom Dolla headlines on Saturday, showing why he’s became a global electronic superstar through memorable sets at Coachella, Creamfields, Lollapalooza, and more.

“On the numbers, Dom Dolla is arguably the hottest DJ on the planet at the moment, and he’s now a stadium artist in many territories around the world,” Mitchell says.

Electric Avenue will play host to plenty of local talent across the entire weekend, including Rolling Stone Aotearoa Award nominees L.A.B and NO CIGAR, reggae rockers Corrella, pop rock favourites Drax Project, Flight of the Conchords icon Bret McKenzie, bedroom pop star Fazerdaze, and the up-and-coming Frankie Venter and Mim Jensen.

Indie pop duo Royel Otis, festival circuit favourites Ocean Alley, and electronic party starters Pendulum and Peking Duk will cross the Tasman to play Electric Avenue next year.

And from further afield, the festival has booked the likes of pop icon Kesha, dance music royalty Basement Jaxx, and the genre-bending Sudan Archives.

Check out the full lineup below.

Tickets to Electric Avenue 2026 go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 12th at 12pm local time. The One NZ customers pre-sale begins on Tuesday, September 9th at 12pm local time, while the Electric Avenue pre-sale begins on Wednesday, September 10th at 12pm local time.

Electric Avenue 2026

February 27th-28th

Hagley Park, Christchurch

Ticket information available via electricavenuefestival.co.nz

Lineup

Friday

Split Enz*

Becky Hill* | Sammy Virji* | Basement Jaxx Live* | The Streets*

L.A.B | Disco Lines | Supergroove | Maverick Sabre* | Leisure

Obongjayar* | Drax Project | Sudan Archives* | Corrella

Frank Booker | Bret McKenzie & the State Highway Wonders

Dick Johnson & Ribera | Frankie Venter | Mim Jensen

Tim Phin | Suune | Pool House | Kennedy | Dream.R

Saturday

Dom Dolla*

Pendulum Live* | Kesha* | Ocean Alley | Royel Otis | Leftfield

Peking Duk | Röyksopp DJ Set | Kora | Jalen Ngonda* |Don West

Fazerdaze | Dub FX & Tiki Taane | NO CIGAR | Flamingo Pier DJ Set

Sin & Brook | Greg Churchill | Pirapus | There’s a Tuesday

Isaac Chambers & Dub Princess | Danica Bryant | Goodwill | Ryan Salt

Pyre & Aragorn | Two Minds | Craigslist

*NZ Exclusive Performance