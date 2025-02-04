If you ever needed an excuse to scream along to “Covet” in a packed, sweaty room, Basement just handed it to you.

The UK emo-grunge heroes are heading back to Australia in March, not just to headline New Bloom Fest 2025, but for a run of highly anticipated sideshows that will see them tear through Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Wollongong, and Newcastle.

The headline sideshows will commence on Friday 28 February in Perth, then head to Adelaide on Saturday 1 March, Melbourne on Sunday 2 March, Wollongong on Wednesday 5 March, and Newcastle on Thursday 6 March.

This will be the first time the Suffolk five-piece have hit Aussie stages since their reunion, following their massive headline appearance at Outbreak Fest 2024 and a sold-out Hollywood Palladium show in Los Angeles.

For those who’ve spent the last decade with Colourmeinkindness on repeat, Basement need no introduction. The band first emerged in the UK hardcore scene in the early 2010s, channelling 90s grunge, post-hardcore, and emo sensibilities into something that felt both nostalgic and refreshingly raw.

By the time Colourmeinkindness dropped in 2012 (via Run for Cover Records), Basement had already earned a cult following—but ironically, it was their first hiatus that elevated them to underground legend status. The album’s blend of melancholic lyricism, shoegaze-tinted guitar tones, and massive hooks saw them achieve something rare in the alt scene: a record that only grew bigger in their absence.

Fast-forward to now, and Covet—one of the band’s most iconic tracks—has officially gone Gold in the U.S., racking up over 160 million Spotify streams and counting.

For those heading to New Bloom Fest 2025, Basement’s set is just one part of the chaos. After a massively successful debut in 2024, the festival is back to bring the golden age of DIY hardcore shows into a modern setting—think raw, high-energy performances, stacked lineups, and zero gimmicks.

Joining Basement on this year’s bill are Balance and Composure, DRAIN, One Step Closer, Sweet Pill, and Glitterer, plus an army of local talent across each city.

Tickets are on sale now at Destroy All Lines and New Bloom Fest.

Basement – Australian Headline Sideshows 2025

Friday, Feb. 28 – Magnet House, Perth (18+)

Saturday, March 1 – Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide (Lic AA)

Sunday, March 2 – Prince Bandroom, Melbourne (Lic AA)

Wednesday, March 5 – Dicey Riley’s, Wollongong (18+)

Thursday, March 6 – Hamo Station, Newcastle (18+)

New Bloom Fest 2025

Saturday, March 8 – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane (18+)

Sunday, March 9 – Roundhouse, Sydney (18+) (Low tickets!)

Monday, March 10 – The Timberyard, Melbourne (18+) (Selling fast!)

Tickets are on sale now via www.destroyalllines.com.