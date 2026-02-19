The Living End, Playlunch, and more acts have joined the BASSINTHEGRASS 2026 lineup.

Celebrating its 23rd year, the Northern Territory festival will return to Darwin’s Mindil Beach on Saturday, May 16th, 2026, promising to be another unforgettable day of live music, entertainment, and good vibes under tropical skies.

US rap favourite Denzel Curry, Aussie rock legends The Living End, Hottest 100-boosted breakouts Playlunch, ARIA-winning producer Ninajirachi, hip-hop star Kobie Dee, and more acts have been added to this year’s bill.

The Living End lead singer Chris Cheney says the band are excited to be heading back to the Top End.

“Can’t believe it’s been 12 years since the last time we played BASSINTHEGRASS, can’t wait to come back and blast through some tracks from our brand-new album I Only Trust Rock n Roll along with all the old faves, see yas soon Darwin.”

The first lineup for BASSINTHEGRASS 2026 dropped in November.

Peking Duk, G Flip, The Teskey Brothers, Ball Park Music, Maple’s Pet Dinosaur, Kita Alexander, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, Mallrat, In Heats Wake, and more were announced back then.

“We are beyond stoked to be announced as part of BASSINTHEGRASS 2026 and returning to the Northern Territory! The NT is the red heart of the country, and BASSINTHEGRASS is such an important festival for the music scene. See you all in May!” In Hearts Wake said at the time.

“I’ve always wanted to go to Darwin and now I’ve got the best reason ever,” Maple’s Pet Dinosaur said. “The band and I are so pumped to play BASSINTHEGRASS amongst a stacked line up. We can’t wait to play and then hang out and watch all the other bands in that amazing BASSINTHEGRASS atmosphere we’ve heard so much about.”

Delivered by the Northern Territory Government, BASSINTHEGRASS showcases Darwin as a world-class destination for live music and major events.

“BASSINTHEGRASS showcases Darwin at its very best. The line-up we have for the 2026 festival rivals any music festival in the country,” said Tourism and Events NT CEO Suzana Bishop. “It’s a cherished and favourite event amongst locals, and it is a major drawcard for visitors.”

Tickets are on sale now here.

BASSINTHEGRASS 2026

Saturday, May 16th

Mindil Beach, Darwin, NT

Lineup

ANNA LUNOE

AYYBO (NEWLY ANNOUNCED)

B2B

BALL PARK MUSIC

DENZEL CURRY (US) (NEWLY ANNOUNCED)

GALANTIS (SWEDEN) (NEWLY ANNOUNCED)

G FLIP

IN HEARTS WAKE

JESSB (NZ)

KITA ALEXANDER

KOBIE DEE (NEWLY ANNOUNCED)

MALLRAT

MAPLE’S PET DINOSAUR

MORTY (UK) (NEWLY ANNOUNCED)

NINA LAS VEGAS

NINAJIRACHI (NEWLY ANNOUNCED)

OKTAE (KOREA) (NEWLY ANNOUNCED)

PEKING DUK

PLAYLUNCH (NEWLY ANNOUNCED)

TEEN JESUS AND THE JEAN TEASERS

THE LIVING END (NEWLY ANNOUNCED)

THE TESKEY BROTHERS

VENJENT (UK)