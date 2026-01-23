Ahead of their Australian tour in March, Battle Beast have addressed the departure of vocalist Noora Louhimo.

Though the tour was originally announced last October, in December, vocalist Noora Louhimo announced she was departing the group after 13 years to pursue a solo career.

Many were looking forward to the shows with Louhimo, who has since been replaced by Marina La Torraca, so the band have put out a statement, finally speaking to the change.

“We love you, and we’ve been waiting a very long time to finally come and see you,” they said, directly addressing Australian fans.

“We know many of you were looking forward to these shows with Noora, and we want to be clear and open with you. While we had hoped to complete these dates together, her departure ultimately came sooner than that. We will always love and respect Noora and fully support her decision to begin a new chapter in her life and career.”

They continued: “As you’re no doubt aware, we’re now joined by the incredible Marina La Lorraca on vocals. Marina is not only an exceptional singer with the range, power, and stamina required to deliver Battle Beast’s demanding material – she also brings classical training and extensive live experience from her work with Phantom Elite, Exit Eden, and many others.

“You’ll be among the very first fans in the world to experience this new era of Battle Beast live, and we promise to make these shows some of the most powerful and memorable of our career. We can’t wait to see you.”

Battle Beast’s Australian tour will kick off at Perth’s Magnet House on March 10th, before shows at Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factory, Melbourne’s Max Watts, Sydney’s Manning Bar, and Brisbane’s Crowbar.

Tickets are still available here.

BATTLE BEAST AUSTRALIA TOUR 2026

Tuesday, March 10th

Magnet House, Perth WA

Wednesday, March 11th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Friday, March 13th

Max Watts, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, March 14th

Manning Bar, Sydney NSW

Sunday, March 15th

Crowbar, Brisbane QLD