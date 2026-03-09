When Battle Beast announced the departure of their long‑standing vocalist Noora Louhimo, fans around the world braced for a major shift in the band’s identity.

What followed was the beginning of a bold new chapter: the arrival of Marina La Torraca, a powerhouse vocalist known for her work with Phantom Elite, Exit Eden, and her extensive background in musical theatre.

Now, as Battle Beast prepare for their debut Australian tour – which mark their first run of shows with the new lineup – La Torraca steps into the spotlight with confidence, humility, and a deep respect for the band’s legacy.

The tour will kick off at Perth’s Magnet House tomorrow (March 10th), before shows at Adelaide’s Lion Arts Factory, Melbourne’s Max Watts, Sydney’s Manning Bar, and Brisbane’s Crowbar. See here for details.

Tone Deaf caught up with La Torraca to talk about the transition, her chemistry within the band, and what fans can expect from this new era.

Tone Deaf: What was your reaction when Battle Beast first approached you about joining the band?

Marina La Torraca: It was a mix of excitement and responsibility. Battle Beast has such a strong identity and such a loyal fanbase, so being asked to step into that role was a huge honour. I knew immediately that if I said yes, I had to give it everything I had. It felt like the start of something powerful.

How did the first rehearsals with the band feel?

Surprisingly natural. The chemistry clicked very quickly. Everyone was incredibly welcoming, and musically it just made sense. There was this feeling of, ‘Okay, this works. This feels right’. That gave me a lot of confidence moving forward.

How do you balance honouring the band’s legacy with bringing your own voice to the material?

I never wanted to imitate anyone. Fans deserve authenticity. I approach the songs with respect for what came before, but I also bring my own identity and emotional truth to them. That’s how you keep the spirit alive while still evolving.

Your background spans Phantom Elite, Exit Eden, and professional musical theatre. How have those different worlds shaped your approach to Battle Beast?

Metal gave me power and precision. Theatre gave me presence, storytelling, and emotional expression. And my work in design and production taught me to see the bigger picture of a show. All of that comes with me onstage. Battle Beast is theatrical by nature, so it feels like a perfect intersection of everything I’ve done.

What excites you most about the first Australian tour?

Australia has been on the band’s wish list for years, so to be part of the lineup that finally makes it happen is really special. I’m excited to meet fans who have been waiting so long to see Battle Beast live. There’s something magical about stepping onto a stage in a country you’ve never performed in before.

How has the band supported you during this transition?

They’ve been amazing. Very open, very collaborative. They’ve given me space to be myself while also guiding me through the history and the emotional weight of the band. It’s been a true team effort.

What can fans expect from the live shows on this tour?

Energy. Power. Emotion. We’re bringing a set that honours the band’s history but also reflects the new dynamic we’ve built together. It’s going to feel familiar, but also fresh – like the beginning of a new era.

How do you feel stepping into such a beloved role within the band?

It’s a big responsibility, and I don’t take it lightly. But I also feel incredibly grateful. Fans have been so supportive, and the band has been so encouraging. I’m here to give everything I have and to help write the next chapter of Battle Beast with honesty and passion.

BATTLE BEAST AUSTRALIA TOUR 2026

Tuesday, March 10th

Magnet House, Perth WA

Wednesday, March 11th

Lion Arts Factory, Adelaide SA

Friday, March 13th

Max Watts, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, March 14th

Manning Bar, Sydney NSW

Sunday, March 15th

Crowbar, Brisbane QLD