BAYNK has announced his highly anticipated return to Australia for a run of headline shows.

The Grammy-nominated electronic artist will headline shows at Melbourne’s 170 Russell and Sydney’s Metro Theatre at the end of July (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17th at 9am local time. The Live Nation pre-sale begins on Thursday, May 16th at 9am local time. These will be BAYNK’s biggest shows to date in support of his second album, SENESCENCE, and two of only five limited live performances this year.

The producer first broke out with two positively received EPs, Someone’s EP I (2017) and Someone’s EP II (2019), and hit singles including “go with u”, which has been streamed over 70 million times on Spotify alone to date.

After the release of his Grammy-nominated debut album, ADOLESCENCE, in 2021, Pitchfork dubbed BAYNK’s record “his most meticulous to date.” ADOLESCENCE featured guest spots from Tinashe, Cosmo’s Midnight, and DRAMA.

The New Zealand-born, London-based artist followed that up with the announcement of SENESCENCE this year, which will be released episodically in two-song bundles, leading up to its full release later in the year.

Where ADOLESCENCE explored themes of growth, development and boundless possibilities of youth (hence the album title), SENESCENCE will explore the passing of time and the realisations that physical life doesn’t last forever.

Listen to the first two SENESCENCE tracks – “Inches (Prelude)” and “Fool for You” – below.

“In relationships, I would twist and contort myself to fit my own idea of how the other person would like me the most, so I wrote this song thinking about how one can be blind and accept all the bad parts of a situation – if the good outweighs the bad enough,” BAYNK says about the latter track.

BAYNK 2024 Australian Tour

Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, May 16th (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, May 17th (9am local time)

Tickets available via livenation.com.au

Thursday, July 25th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, July 26th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW