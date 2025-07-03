The BBC has issued a formal apology following English alt-rap duo Bob Vylan‘s controversial Glastonbury performance, where they chanted “free, free Palestine” and “death, death to the IDF [Israel Defense Forces].”

In a statement released by the broadcaster (as per Rolling Stone), they expressed deep regret that “such offensive and deplorable behaviour appeared on the BBC” and apologised to viewers and listeners, “in particular the Jewish community.”

The BBC acknowledged that “errors” were made both before and during Bob Vylan’s appearance. The duo had been classified as “high risk” alongside six other acts following a risk assessment applied to all performers. Despite this classification, these acts were permitted to perform with what the BBC termed “appropriate mitigations.”

“A decision was taken that compliance risks could be mitigated in real time on the live stream — through the use of language or content warnings — without the need for a delay,” the broadcaster explained. “This was clearly not the case.”

During the performance, the livestream was monitored according to agreed compliance protocols, with several issues being escalated. Warnings appeared on the stream twice, but the editorial team decided not to cut the feed, which the BBC now admits “was an error.”

The broadcaster confirmed that the Director-General has instructed that Bob Vylan’s performance will not feature in any future coverage, with no downloads offered via iPlayer or Sounds. However, the livestream remained active until after 8 pm while they worked on a “technical solution.”

Moving forward, the BBC has announced immediate changes to their protocols. All future acts classified as “high risk” will automatically not be broadcast or streamed live. Additionally, Editorial Policy support will always be on site at events “to improve compliance processes and the speed of available advice,” and they will provide “more detailed, practical guidance on the threshold for withdrawing a live stream.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

BBC’s Samir Shah released an additional apology “to all our viewers and listeners and particularly the Jewish community for allowing the ‘artist’ Bob Vylan to express unconscionable antisemitic views live on the BBC.”

Following the controversial performance, Glastonbury organisers also issued a formal statement, with festival head Emily Eavis stating they were “appalled” by the comments. The fallout continued as the U.S. State Department revoked the duo’s visas ahead of their scheduled fall tour, while they were removed from upcoming European festivals, including England’s Radar Festival and France’s Kave Fest. British police have also launched an investigation into the performance.

Responding to the controversy, Bob Vylan stated on Instagram: “We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs or any other race or group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine. A machine whose own soldiers were told to use ‘unnecessary lethal force’ against innocent civilians waiting for aid. A machine that has destroyed much of Gaza.”

The duo added: “We, like those in the spotlight before us, are not the story. We are a distraction from the story. And whatever sanctions we receive will be a distraction… the more time they talk about Bob Vylan, the less time they spend answering for their criminal inaction. We are being targeted for speaking up. We are not the first. We will not be the last.”