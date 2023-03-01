BE Social Fest has unveiled its biggest lineup to date, featuring Grinspoon, Vera Blue and many more.

The festival is making its way to Harrup Park in Central Queensland on Saturday, June 24th for a huge day and night of live music.

Leading BE Social Fest’s third edition is Grinspoon, who will be returning to Mackay for the first time in 10 years. With a career spanning almost three decades, the band should have plenty of rocking hits to keep attendees entertained.

Joining Grinspoon on the lineup is singer-songwriter Vera Blue, who’s collaborated with Flume and had her second album, 2017’s Perennial, be certified gold in since taking part in The Voice Australia a decade ago.

Western Australian indie pop favourites San Cisco, powerhouse rapper 360, Aussie-Kiwi reggae rockers Coterie are also heading to Mackay. You can see the rest of this year’s lineup below.

“The growth in not only this event, but in the team of believers around the festival has been very significant,” says festival director Michael Delaney. “Without them, along with the support of major partners and sponsors we would not be able to pull off an outstanding event that is now proving to turn a lot of heads in the industry and regionally.

“We can’t wait for the 2023 event to see the punters enjoying themselves and coming together as we aim to grow this event to be an iconic event for the NQ region.”

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, March 9th at 8am local time. The pre-sale begins on Wednesday, March 8th at 8am local time.

BE Social Fest 2023

Presented by LiSTNR

Saturday, June 24th

Harrup Park, Mackay, QLD

Tickets available via besocialfest.com.au

