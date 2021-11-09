Beach House have announced their eighth album will be released next year.

The duo of Victoria Legrand and Alex Scally first revealed their new album was on the way in a radio interview back in September. Now they’ve confirmed that it will arrive on February 18th, 2022 via Bella Union.

Titled Once Twice Melody, it can be pre-ordered here. Once Twice Melody will be available to buy in both a limited edition GOLD 2xLP and a SILVER edition 2xLP.

The album will be the first one entirely produced by Beach House themselves. They also used a live string ensemble for the first time, with arrangements by David Campbell, which should suit their haunting style of dream pop perfectly.

While the album is being released in February, Beach House are presenting the 18 tracks in an intriguing format: in the lead up to the physical release, Once Twice Melody will be presented in four chapters with lyric animations for each track. Check out the full release schedule below, with the first four song chapter expected this week:

Chapter 1 (November 10th, 2021)

‘Once Twice Melody’ ‘Superstar’ ‘Pink Funeral’ ‘Through Me’

Chapter 2 (December 8th, 2021)

‘Runaway’ ‘ESP’ ‘New Romance’ ‘Over and Over’

Chapter 3 (January 19th, 2022)

‘Sunset’ ‘Only You Know’ ‘Another Go Around’ ‘Masquerade’ ‘Illusion of Forever’

Chapter 4 (full album release) (February 18th, 2022)

‘Finale’ ‘The Bells’ ‘Hurts to Love’ ‘Many Nights’ ‘Modern Love Stories’

The last time we heard from Beach House was on their seventh studio album, simply called 7, which came out in 2018. That record peaked at number 20 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and number 39 on the ARIA Album Chart.

The group are also returning to the U.K. and Europe next year for a full tour. Tickets go on sale from Friday, November 19th, and can be found via oncetwicemelodytour.com.

Check out Beach House’s session for La Blogothèque: