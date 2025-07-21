Brisbane rock band Bean Magazine have announced their ‘Folly in the Shade’ headline tour, set for October this year.

The four-date run will begin in Adelaide at The Ed Castle on Friday, October 3rd, before heading to Melbourne’s Bergy Bandroom on Saturday, October 4th. The band will then play Sydney’s Trocadero Room on Friday, October 17th, and wrap up the tour at Brisbane’s Black Bear Lodge on Friday, October 24th.

Bean Magazine will be joined by special guests band Puree on all dates. Tickets go on sale to the general public from 10am local time on Thursday, July 24th.

The tour follows the release of the band’s recent EP Folly and their 2024 release In the Shade.

Over the past year, they have supported Ball Park Music on a 28-date national tour, and previously toured with acts including The Rubens, Hockey Dad and Rum Jungle.

They have also performed at events such as BIGSOUND and SXSW Sydney.

“FOLLY is about being a fool and having a bit of a laugh at yourself,” said the band’s Henry Creamer.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Bean Magazine’s 2024 EP In the Shade, produced by Cromack of Ball Park Music again, made it onto Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Best Australian EPs of 2024 list.

“The musicality is present, from the ’90s-indebted opener ‘The Weather’ to the insanely catchy ‘Don’t You Die’,” the publication wrote at the time.

“It’ll be fascinating to see how Bean Magazine expand their growing sound into a full-length album. But there’s a reason Ball Park Music, The Rubens, and Rum Jungle have all previously asked the trio to support them at live shows.”

Bean Magazine Australia Tour 2025

General tickets go on sale Thursday, 24 July at 10am local time

Friday, October 3rd

The Ed Castle, Adelaide SA

Saturday, October 4th

Bergy Bandroom, Melbourne VIC

Friday, October 17th

The Trocadero Room, Sydney NSW

Friday, October 24th

Black Bear Lodge, Brisbane QLD