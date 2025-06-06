Brisbane indie rock trio Bean Magazine are back with their new EP, FOLLY.

Produced by Sam Cromack of Ball Park Music, the EP balances punchy, energetic guitars and catchy sing-alongs with some softer, more thoughtful moments.

At its core, FOLLY is all about embracing your flaws and having a laugh at yourself.

Vocalist and guitarist Henry Creamer sums it up: “FOLLY is about being a fool and having a bit of a laugh at yourself.” The EP features singles like “Free As Hell” and “Share You”, plus new tracks including “Pretty”, which captures the band’s post-tour blues with jangly guitars and a build-up to a powerful scream about “swimming in denial.”

Despite the self-doubt, the songs don’t take themselves too seriously, and it’s clear Bean Magazine — Henry Creamer (guitars and vocals), Gabrielle Beiers (drums), and Seb Baren (bass) — have plenty to be proud of.

Last month, Bean Magazine kicked off a massive 28-date national tour with Brisbane legends Ball Park Music. The tour runs through June and July with shows in the ACT, New South Wales, Queensland, and Victoria (see full tour details here).

Their 2024 EP In the Shade, produced by Sam Cromack of Ball Park Music, made it onto Rolling Stone AU/NZ’s Best Australian EPs of 2024 list.