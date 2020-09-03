Beastie Boys have announced a new career-spanning album, Beastie Boys Music, set to arrive on October 23rd.
The record, comprised of the bands most beloved hits like ‘(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)’, ‘No Sleep Till Brooklyn,’ ‘Intergalactic,’ and more — will be released digitally, on CD and as part of a 2xLP set.
According to a press release, the new greatest hits compilation “is a companion piece” to the 2020 Spike Jonze-directed documentary and 2018’s Beastie Boys Book.
You can preorder the record here.
Book. Movie. Music. Beastie Boys Music is coming out on October 23. It’s a newly revised collection featuring 20 of the band’s classics from their 30+ year career. It’ll be available digitally, as a 180gram 2LP vinyl set and on CD. You can pre-order yours now at link in bio.
Beastie Boys Music
CD/Digital
So What’Cha Want
Paul Revere
Shake Your Rump
Make Some Noise
Sure Shot
Intergalactic
Ch-Check It Out
Fight For Your Right
Pass The Mic
Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win
Body Movin’
Sabotage
Hold It Now, Hit It
Shadrach
Root Down
Brass Monkey
Get It Together
Jimmy James
Hey Ladies
No Sleep Till Brooklyn
2 LP VINYL
Side A
Fight For Your Right
Brass Monkey
No Sleep Till Brooklyn
Paul Revere
Hold It Now, Hit It
Side B
Shake Your Rump
Shadrach
Hey Ladies
Pass The Mic
So What’Cha Want
Side C
Jimmy James
Sure Shot
Root Down
Sabotage
Get It Together
Side D
Body Movin’
Intergalactic
Ch-Check It Out
Make Some Noise
Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win