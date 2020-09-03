Beastie Boys have announced a new career-spanning album, Beastie Boys Music, set to arrive on October 23rd.

The record, comprised of the bands most beloved hits like ‘(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)’, ‘No Sleep Till Brooklyn,’ ‘Intergalactic,’ and more — will be released digitally, on CD and as part of a 2xLP set.

According to a press release, the new greatest hits compilation “is a companion piece” to the 2020 Spike Jonze-directed documentary and 2018’s Beastie Boys Book.

You can preorder the record here.

Beastie Boys Music

CD/Digital

So What’Cha Want

Paul Revere

Shake Your Rump

Make Some Noise

Sure Shot

Intergalactic

Ch-Check It Out

Fight For Your Right

Pass The Mic

Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win

Body Movin’

Sabotage

Hold It Now, Hit It

Shadrach

Root Down

Brass Monkey

Get It Together

Jimmy James

Hey Ladies

No Sleep Till Brooklyn

2 LP VINYL

Side A

Fight For Your Right

Brass Monkey

No Sleep Till Brooklyn

Paul Revere

Hold It Now, Hit It

Side B

Shake Your Rump

Shadrach

Hey Ladies

Pass The Mic

So What’Cha Want

Side C

Jimmy James

Sure Shot

Root Down

Sabotage

Get It Together

Side D

Body Movin’

Intergalactic

Ch-Check It Out

Make Some Noise

Don’t Play No Game That I Can’t Win