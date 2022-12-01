Iconic rocker Beck has announced two special Australian shows for next year.

The multiple Grammy Award-winner will perform an intimate and acoustic show in Melbourne and Sydney in April (see full dates below).

The acoustic set will emphasise Beck’s exquisite songwriting and impressive versatility, and will be the rare chance to see an artist at such a level up so close and personal.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, December 7th at 11am AEDT. The Frontier Members pre-sale begins on Monday, December 5th at 11am AEDT (sign up here).

Beck’s acoustic shows have drawn praise from around the world. “Remarkably loose, playful… two hours of Beck in a way we’d never seen him before. Material ranged from extreme rarities to an unreleased new song, to never-before-played covers, all interspersed with legitimately hilarious storytelling and thought bubbles,” the Austin Chronicle noted, while The Times hailed him as “a one-man festival.”

Following his headline shows, Beck will head to Byron Bay to perform at Bluesfest 2023. Beck’s Bluesfest appearance will come almost 30 years to the day since the release of his debut studio album, Golden Feelings, and the musician has barely stopped for breath over three decades.

13 more albums have followed, the most recent of which, 2019’s Hyperspace, still reached the top 40 of the U.S. Billboard 200 and the ARIA Albums Chart.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Always exploring new sonic territory, and always remaining a true individual, not many artists have had the career of Beck over the last three decades. Not bad for a ‘Loser’.

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Beck 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring

Frontier Members pre-sale begins Monday, December 5th (11am AEDT)

General tickets on sale Wednesday, December 7th (11am AEDT)

Monday, April 3rd

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Thursday, April 6th

Aware Super Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Tickets: Ticketek