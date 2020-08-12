Veteran singer-songwriter Beck has teamed up with NASA for a visual-album counterpart to his acclaimed 2019 release, Hyperspace.

As the album’s expansively alluring website states, “Hyperspace: A.I. Exploration is an interstellar journey through a series of hybrid data and music videos featuring real NASA data transformed through artificial intelligence by Osk, scored to Beck’s Hyperspace.”

Hyperspace: A.I. Exploration takes songs from its predecessor and pairs them with NASA’s various space missions over the years. Artificial Intelligence created for the album studied images, videos and data to curate a hyper-realistic version of the universe.

On the album’s website, each of Hyperspace’s songs forms a unique cluster with a celestial body and a mission. Clicking on a particular celestial body takes people on a psychedelic journey curated from pictures and videos collected by NASA over the years.

“The realization of these Hyperspaces was executed by A.I. architects and directors OSK, who asked ‘How would artificial intelligence imagine our universe?'” says the press release for the album. “In finding the answer, OSK created a unique A.I. utilizing computer vision, machine learning and Generative Adversarial neural Networks (GAN) to learn from NASA’s vast archives.”

“After training on hundreds of thousands of images, videos and data points from NASA’s space exploration research and missions, the Hyperspace A.I. then began creating its own visions of our universe,” the release says.

Apart from the visual album, Beck has also announced a limited edition vinyl LP of Hyperspace, to be released on Friday, December 4th. In addition to featuring unreleased songs and remixing tracks ‘Star’, ‘Hyperspace’, ‘See Through’ and ‘Die Waiting’, the LP will also have a cover of Chris Bell’s ‘I Am The Cosmos (42420)’.

You can experience the phantasmagoria of Hyperspace: A.I. Exploration here.

Check out ‘Hyperlife (Hyperspace: A.I. Exploration)’ by Beck.