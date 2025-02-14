Brisbane larrikn punks Beddy Rays have announced details of their highly-anticipated second album, due in April, and unleashed the lead single and a western-themed video clip.

The band’s new album “Do What You Wanna” will be released on April 18th and will feature the previously-released singles “Stay The Same” and “Hold On”.

Today, they’ve dropped the album’s lead single “Red Lights”. You can watch the video for it below, which was directed by Natalie Sim.

“We chose this song (as the album’s lead single) because we feel like it sets the tone for the record,” the band said. “It’s about overcoming adversity, going through tough times but remaining positive and growing from those moments. Hoping it will resonate with those going through a tough time as it’s a reminder that things will always get better.”

The band said the track leans into its jangly, indie style of songwriting, which inspired the western-themed video clip. “We wanted to blend classic Sergio Leone-style cinematography with absurd humour and gritty western vibes — and Nat Day was instrumental in bringing it all together. Honestly, any excuse to whip out the Akubra works for us.”

“Do What You Wanna” will be the follow-up to the band’s breakout self-titled debut from 2022. Frontman Jacko said the new record covered “our highs, our lows, and everything in between”.

“Writing it was a way to make sense of all the craziness life throws at you, but it’s also about not taking yourself too seriously and enjoying the ride. That’s what Beddy Rays is all about.”

“Do What Ya Wanna” will be out on April 18th and you can pre-order the album here and pre-save the album here.

“Do What Ya Wanna” Track List:

1. “All I Wanna Do”

2. “A Million Times”

3. “Red Lights”

4. “Fender”

5. “Pocket Rocket”

6. “Vices”

7. “Silverline”

8. “Big Brekkie”

9. “Killing Time”

10. “Hold On”

11. “Stay The Same”