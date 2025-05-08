Magic tricks take years to perfect. Just ask Justice and Tame Impala.

Gaspard Augé and Xavier De Rosnay, the French electronic music duo better known as Justice, and Tame Impala mastermind Kevin Parker worked alchemy on “Neverender”, a track that won Grammy Awards gold earlier in 2025 for Best Dance/Electronic Recording.

The collaboration was “an idea that we’ve been cultivating for a long time now,” explains De Rosnay on a Zoom from the French capital. The seed, he notes, was planted more than a decade ago.

Speaking ahead of a three-date east coast arena tour of Australia, produced by TEG Live, Augé and De Rosnay recount how the Tame Impala bug bit them early on.

“We found out about Tame Impala in the late 2000s because when we were coming to Australia, we used to hang with the people at Modular,” recounts De Rosnay. The Frenchmen “really fell in love” with Parker’s project ahead of the 2012 release of Lonerism, the second Tame Impala’s studio LP. A pre-release copy of “Elephant” was sent to the Parisians, with the opportunity to create a remix.

“Without exaggeration we were blown away,” says Augé. “It was such a perfect track that we told the label, ‘Sorry we can’t do this, we’re only going to make it worse.’”

Justice’s Belgian buddies Soulwax and Ed Banger Records founder Pedro Winter got in early too. “We all had the feeling that [Tame Impala] was going to be something huge,” explains Augé. “Not especially commercially, because we had no idea about that, but culturally, significantly big.”

A plan was hatched. “From that moment,” he continued, “we thought, ‘Ok, there’s something here for us that would make a natural match for our music.’ We were just waiting for the right moment and the right songs. When we started writing ‘Neverender’, we thought, ‘Ok, that’s the one we get in touch with Kevin for.”

“Neverender” is one of two Franco-Australian collaborations on Justice’s Hyperdrama. “One Night/All Night” also appears on the 2024 collection, which topped the US Top Dance/Electronic Albums Chart, and tickled the ARIA (at No. 52) and Billboard 200 (No. 96) charts.

Justice now lead the Grammys leaderboard by 5-1 – a football scoreline. “That was crazy to us it,” says Augé. “It was a given that [Parker] already had like six Grammy Awards. We found out on that day, because the headlines were on his first Grammy. It’s so strange to us, considering how much of an impact his music had. It’s a big mystery.”

Hyperdrama is the duo’s first new LP in eight years. Can we anticipate another lengthy wait for its follow-up? “I would say a safe prediction for the next album is around 2048,” quips De Rosnay.

The Australian leg of Justice’s tour kicks off in December 3rd at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, moves to Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on Friday, December 5th before winding up at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Sunday, December 7th.

Justice 2025 Australian Tour

Visit teglive.com.au for tour details and tickets.

December 3rd

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

December 5th

John Cain Arena, Melbourne

December 7th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre