Polish blackened death metal juggernauts Behemoth are returning to Australia in February 2026 for the ‘Chant of the Eastern Lands’ tour — a night promising fire, fury, and pure ritual chaos celebrating more than three decades of blasphemous brilliance.

The tour follows the release of their thirteenth studio album, The Shit Ov God, out now via Nuclear Blast Records.

The record, led by the ferocious title track released back in January — finds frontman Nergal and co. digging even deeper into the band’s signature mix of unrelenting heaviness and grand, heretical spectacle.

“We’re coming to set stages ablaze and leave no soul unscathed,” says Nergal of the forthcoming shows. “This tour is a celebration of Behemoth’s legacy and a testament to the unbreakable spirit of our fans. Expect chaos, fire, and a ritual like no other.”

Behemoth’s relationship with Australia runs deep. The band last hit local stages in late 2023 with their ‘Fury Upon the Earth’ tour, which wrapped in Melbourne that December — and before that, they tore through the country in 2019 and 2013, including a rare run of New Zealand dates. Each visit has only strengthened their reputation here as one of extreme metal’s most uncompromising and theatrical live acts.

Joined by fellow Polish outfit Nidhogg, Behemoth promise to turn venues across the east coast into infernal temples this February.

Behemoth ‘Chant of the Eastern Lands’ Australia Tour

with special guests Nidhogg (Poland)

Pre-sale: Friday, October 17th from 9am

On sale: Monday, October 20th from 9am

Tickets: thephoenix.au

Wednesday, February 18th

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Friday, February 20th

The Metro, Sydney

Saturday, February 21st

The Forum, Melbourne

Sunday, February 22nd

The Gov, Adelaide