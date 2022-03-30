Two of the most promising rising stars in pop, Beks and Lucy Neville, have combined on new single ‘Make Believe’.

Beks and Lucy first met back in 2018 at a APRA event where the former was a guest speaker, and stayed in touch over the following few years. The pair later got together in Beks’ Sydney studio and ‘Make Believe’ was born.

Produced by Jim Eliot (Ellie Goulding, E^ST), the result is a theatrical and ethereal pop track, reminiscent of early Grimes.

“There are so many emotions and stages on the way to recovering from a break up, this song is about the first stage; grief,” Beks says. “The opening lyrics, ‘you won, but you cheated, covers pulled over me’ is about accepting that the person you loved fooled you into a false reality, a reality you thought was safe and forever.

It was really difficult to record the vocals because the lyrics are so confronting and personal. In the second verse ‘so I made you deleted’ is about blocking this person, making them dead to you, to be able to move on.”

The music video was a collaboration between Beks – real name Rebecca Callander – and her longtime cinematographer Beau Bressington. The pair traveled to Newcastle to shoot a pastel fantasy sequence that wonderfully brings the emotion of ‘Make Believe’ to film.

“The concept of the film was a story of two heartbroken romantics (myself and Lucy), who find themselves on Venus and are reincarnated into goddesses of love and healing. A story of grief and hope,” Beks adds.

‘Make Believe’ follows previous single ‘Devoted’, which also came with a dramatic and fascinating music video that references several iconic films, including Titanic and Dirty Dancing.

‘Make Believe’ is out on all platforms now.

Check out ‘Make Believe’ by Beks ft. Lucy Neville: