Belinda Carlisle has announced that she will be returning to Australian shores in February 2022 with her Decades tour.
The Decades tour is set to commemorate 35 years of the Grammy-nominated musicians solo career. It’ll see The Go-Go’s frontwoman perform 11-dates across the country.
The tour will kick off at The Astore Theatre in Perth on Tuesday, February 8th before heading to Her Majesty’s Theatre in Adelaide on Wednesday, February 9th, Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Friday, February 11th, Ulumbarra Theatre in Bendigo on Tuesday, February 15th, Canberra Southern Cross Club on Wednesday, February 16th, Sydney Coliseum theatre on Friday, February 18th, Enmore Theatre in Sydney on Saturday, February 19th, Anita’s Theatre in Wollongong on Tuesday, February 22nd, Civic Theatre in Newcastle on Wednesday, February 23rd, Twin Town in Tweed Heads on Friday, February 25th and finally The Tivoli in Brisbane on Saturday, February 26th.
Tickets for all shows are on sale now, you can find all the relevant information below.
Check out ‘Heaven Is A Place On Earth’ by Belinda Carlisle
Belinda Carlisle
Decades Australian Tour – February 2022
