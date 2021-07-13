Belinda Carlisle has announced that she will be returning to Australian shores in February 2022 with her Decades tour.

The Decades tour is set to commemorate 35 years of the Grammy-nominated musicians solo career. It’ll see The Go-Go’s frontwoman perform 11-dates across the country.

The tour will kick off at The Astore Theatre in Perth on Tuesday, February 8th before heading to Her Majesty’s Theatre in Adelaide on Wednesday, February 9th, Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Friday, February 11th, Ulumbarra Theatre in Bendigo on Tuesday, February 15th, Canberra Southern Cross Club on Wednesday, February 16th, Sydney Coliseum theatre on Friday, February 18th, Enmore Theatre in Sydney on Saturday, February 19th, Anita’s Theatre in Wollongong on Tuesday, February 22nd, Civic Theatre in Newcastle on Wednesday, February 23rd, Twin Town in Tweed Heads on Friday, February 25th and finally The Tivoli in Brisbane on Saturday, February 26th.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now, you can find all the relevant information below.

Check out ‘Heaven Is A Place On Earth’ by Belinda Carlisle

Belinda Carlisle

Decades Australian Tour – February 2022

For complete tour and ticket information, visit:

livenation.com.au

The Astor Theatre, Perth

Tuesday 8th February

Her Majesty’s Theatre, Adelaide

Wednesday 9th February

Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Friday 11th February

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo

Tuesday 15th February

Canberra Southern Cross Club, Canberra

Wednesday 16th February

Sydney Coliseum Theatre, Sydney

Friday 18th February

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday 19th February

Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong

Tuesday 22nd February

Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Wednesday 23rd February

Twin Towns, Tweed Heads

Friday 25th February

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Saturday 26th February