Bella Poarch has apologised to Cardi B after a “hacking” incident led to the ‘WAP’ singer target by trolls from Poarch’s Twitter account.

The same day (August 12th) Poarch’s debut EP Dolls dropped, news site Pop Crave shared a tweet which garnered an unexpected reply from Poarch’s account.

“Better than any Cardi album,” the response – which also tagged Dolls collaborators Benny Blanco and Grimes, read.

More since-deleted tweets targeting Cardi were posted by Poarch’s account, including a poll that asked whether her followers were “Team Nicki” or “Team Cardi”.

Another tweet implied that Poarch lacked the same traction as Cardi – “NO CARDI NO CLOUT”, while another called her a “pigtail ass bitch”.

Yet another tweet threatened to “leak [Cardi’s] nudes rn” if it received 100,000 likes.

The tweets were acknowledged by Cardi B after she was alerted to them by a fan, however the rapper appeared to see the humorous side.

“Haha… I got a better one,” she wrote, with a screenshot of a DM she’d received from Poarch’s Instagram account.

“Hiiii… I’m a huge fan of your music,” Poarch had written.

Poarch has issued an apology for the “dumb shit” that was tweeted to Cardi during the hacking.

“I just woke up to this mess an hour ago and I’ve been working with Twitter to get back into my account,” she wrote. “Someone hacked me while I was asleep but everything’s okay now.”

Hey guys it’s Bella…I just woke up to this mess an hour ago and I’ve been working with Twitter to get back into my account. Someone hacked me while I was asleep but everything’s okay now. And I’m so sorry to @iamcardib for the dumb shit that was tweeted. — Bella Poarch (@bellapoarch) August 13, 2022

Fans responded to Poarch’s apology with disbelief.

“So explain the insta screen recordings bc the math ain’t mathing,” one responded.

“Girl you were hacked, yet you were posting dms from your instagram,” wrote another.

The bizarre social media exchange happened to coincide with the release of Poarch’s debut EP, Dolls, the title track of which the TikTok star-turned-pop-singer told NME is about “taking back power and the satisfaction of being able to fight back”.