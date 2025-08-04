Sydney’s Hills District is finally getting a piece of the live music action.

Opening this August, Bella LIVE is a brand-new venue bringing big-gig energy to Bella Vista, thanks to a multi-million-dollar warehouse transformation by Momento Hospitality.

Long overlooked by touring artists, Sydney’s Northwest is set to become a serious player on the national circuit. Bella LIVE promises a fully kitted-out space that can handle everything from major international acts to homegrown rising stars, giving the region the kind of cultural hub it’s been missing.

“Bella LIVE is redefining entertainment in the Hills,” said Momento Hospitality CEO David Clifton. “We’re bringing the soul of Sydney’s nightlife to Bella Vista — no commute required. It’s a space that’s premium but inclusive, future-facing and grounded in community. As the region evolves, so does the appetite for diverse, high-quality experiences. Bella LIVE is built to deliver on that.”

Designed by Archebiosis Architects, Bella LIVE features a 17.5-metre bar, a 10 x 8-metre stage, VIP booths, and two fully-appointed green rooms that meet rider expectations for A-list touring artists. The venue is equipped with a custom audio system, dynamic LED stage lighting, and modular spaces designed for everything from live gigs to corporate events.

The opening weekend will be headlined by Australian DJ Will Sparks on Saturday, August 9th, joined by Allias + Aura, DLE, and Salt & Pepper. A strong lineup of DJ-led Saturdays will follow, including sets from SEKTA & Wongo (August 16th), Set Mo (August 23rd), JaySounds (August 30th), and Bag Raiders (September 6th).

Bella LIVE’s event calendar will also feature weekly ‘Bella Fridays’ starting September 5th, an RNB Festival (September 25th – 27th), Oktoberfest (September 28th), and live performances from Daryl Braithwaite (November 16th), Never Ending ’80s (November 30th), and comedian Joe Avati as part of Comedy Cartel (December 11th).

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Beyond live music, the venue is set to host sporting events, family-friendly activities, comedy nights, and corporate functions with full AV integration and in-house event producers. Clifton said the venue is designed to meet growing demand for diverse entertainment options in Sydney’s expanding Northwest corridor.

Bella LIVE is located within the Bella Vista Hotel precinct, with free parking available onsite and at an overflow lot nearby. The project marks the latest addition to Momento Hospitality’s expanding portfolio, which includes The Governor Hotel, Oran Park Hotel, and The Bella Vista Hotel.

For more information, visit bellalive.com.au.