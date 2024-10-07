Belle Haven is keeping the momentum high after their BIGSOUND showcase last month.

The Melbourne emo rock band’s new EP, fittingly titled something new, marks the start of a new chapter.

Produced by Jack Newlyn (Between You & Me, bukowski) and mixed by James Paul Wisner (Paramore), the tight four-track collection features signature blistering energy and the band’s bold style.

Lead vocalist David De La Hoz explains, “‘something new’ isn’t about one specific theme or story—it’s a mix of the emotions we’ve been going through as a band. We explore love, sex, heartbreak, bad habits (and breaking them), choosing yourself, and even death. It covers a lot because that’s just how life happens sometimes.

“Each track brings its own feeling. ‘fauxlove’ taps into something raw and intimate, ‘lose, regret, repeat…’ feels deeply sad, ‘thx’ has this angry energy, and ‘a hypothetical exit’ comes off a bit tongue-in-cheek. We didn’t plan to cover all these themes—it just naturally unfolded that way. In a way, we’re still figuring out what Belle Haven is, learning by doing. This EP is part of that journey.”

Belle Haven also released a new music video for the track “a hypothetical exit,” which you can watch below.

The band have previously shared the stage with ​​Comeback Kid (CAN), Silverstein (CAN), I Prevail (USA), We The Kings (USA), RedHook and Polaris.

Recently, they released a vinyl record featuring their entire 2023 collection. Thanks to a partnership with Anti Vinyl Vinyl Club, each song Belle Haven released in 2023—“I Can’t Find the Words,” “Grimace,” and “Hard Stare, Soft Touch,” along with a live piano version of “I Can’t Find the Words”—became available together as a 7″ vinyl titled I’m Not Dead Yet.

According to the band, “these songs represent our new beginning and serve as a preface to our future as a band,” which they are clearly embracing on something new.

Belle Haven’s something new EP is out now.