Unfortunately mental health battles generally come hand in hand with a lot of negative stigma. Thankfully bands like Belle Haven are helping to do their bit to encourage conversations on issues like depression through tackling the subjects in their music.

The talented alternative rockers are made up of four best friends, David De La Hoz (vocals), Christopher Vernon (guitar/vocals), Daniel Marinakis (guitar) and Thomas Mitchell (bass).

Their latest single, ‘Take Your Pill’, which dropped this morning, tackles some jarring issues with vocalist David De La Hoz sharing that it details his experience with electromagnetic treatment.

“In mid-2018 I was admitted to hospital to undergo a form of psychiatric treatment that involved regularly pumping an electromagnetic pulse through a part of my brain over the course of my stay.” Explains De La Hoz. “I remember I began writing this song around two weeks into that treatment. Nothing felt better. In fact, it felt worse. I felt no joy. No excitement. No love,” he revealed.

Not only is their message both strong and helpful, but their melodic metalcore sound is similarly skilled.

How did your artist name come about?

David: I’m pretty sure myself and an ex-member of the band read a very sad story about a murder than took place in town called Belle Haven. It struck a chord, we rolled with it. Belle Haven definitely has it’s own meaning for us now.

Christopher: I remember David and an old member calling me telling me they wanted to change the name to Belle Haven. They told me the story of Martha Moxley in the town of Belle Haven. Some guy went to prison for something he didn’t do; was some wild injustice and the name just felt cool after hearing the story.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

David: It’s loud but it’s all about the emotion, Nan. I’ll have to show you sometime…

Christopher: Fast; intense and noisy. But there is still singing, so you’ll be alright Nan.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

David: I could briefly take you through a couple of my personal favourites.

Nobody Likes A Hospital – I really wanted this song to sing defeat from start to finish. Depression deletes all hope, and I wrote a lot of this during a particular hospital stay, feeling particularly hopeless.

Forget Me – properly coming to terms with the fact that you’re your own worst enemy is difficult. Especially when you feel powerless to change it and you keep pushing everyone away. That’s what Forget Me is about.

Christopher: I’m super into figuring out track titles, but I tend to base them off of David’s lyrical content. So I’m not sure it’s my place to comment on the content of the tracks. I had a list of EP titles that I pitched to the others based off a description of the record that David wrote for us. ‘Time Changes Nothing’ just happened to be the one that everyone felt the most inclined to have as the record title. But that’s about as far as my understanding of the depth of the lyrical content goes.

What do you love about your hometown?

David: CV and I grew up in a small town quite far from the city. It’s quiet, peaceful and feels somewhat secluded. Qualities I value a great deal.

Christopher: I don’t think we knew anyone doing heavier music in the area David and I grew up, so our understanding of the local music scene was basically nil. That forced us to not compare ourselves to local bands but to international touring acts cause it’s all we knew.

Career highlight so far?

David: Such a tricky one to pinpoint. Probably the Atlanta show on a US tour we did with Norma Jean in 2015, such an incredible show. Otherwise, finally releasing Nobody Likes A Hospital and announcing our Time Changes Nothing EP, to be honest.

Christopher: Touring America is still one of the most fun times I’ve ever had with the other boys. I felt like touring also helped me come into myself a bit cause I’d spend a lot of time in my own head.

Fave non-music hobby?

David: Either working out/training, or World of Warcraft.

Christopher: Playing World of Warcraft or watching anime.

What’s on your dream rider?

David: 40x packets of red liquorice.

Christopher: 10 Litres of Lipton’s Sugar Free Peach Iced Tea and numerous packets of Arnott’s Tic Toc biscuits.

Dream music collaboration?

David: I would love, so much, to have the opportunity to sing with Hayley Williams on a song one day. I can dream, right?

Christopher: I’ve always wanted to work with Will Yip on a record. But that also feels like a completely different style of production if I’m being honest.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

David: In my life, in general? I don’t know how to think that far ahead. Too stressful. I’ve got to make it through today first.

Christopher: I would love to be living in Japan or a smaller European country. Music has always been a constant for me, so I could make it work wherever I lived basically.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

David: Can’t say I sing karaoke very often, but I recall a karaoke bar in the US I had a very good time singing Lying Is The Most Fun by Panic! At The Disco.

Christopher: I never do Karaoke. I think I need to be less boring. But probably something by The Story So Far or Fall Out Boy.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

David: “It’s never too late to be who you want to be.” A very dear person to me repeats this mantra to me when I need it the most. It’s never too late to pull away from trauma, bad habits, maladaptive coping strategies, etc.

Christopher: “If you can accept that everything will break eventually then you won’t live with constant fear.” It’s probably not the exact quote, but it’s taken from one of my favourite books by Richard Carlson where he talks about the fact that everything has a start and an end point. Appreciate what you have before it’s gone, but remember that it will be gone one day so that you’re ready when that time comes around.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

David: I’d have to go with World of Warcraft here I think. I am obsessed with that game and have been obsessed with the Warcraft universe in general since I was a kid.

Christopher: I’m weirdly into Korean Dramas and actors. There are some cringe ones, but I love the fashion and demeanour of a lot of the Korean culture.

