Ben Folds is heading back to Australia in early 2026, armed with nothing but a piano and a killer back catalogue.

The eight-date run kicks off in Brisbane on February 18th and winds through Sydney, Thirroul, Canberra, Adelaide, Melbourne, Bendigo, and Perth.

Presented by Frontier Touring and Chugg Entertainment, the tour sees the Emmy-nominated artist and New York Times-bestselling author revisit his sprawling catalogue — both solo and with the genre-defying Ben Folds Five — armed with just a piano and his signature storytelling style.

The stripped-back format has long been a fan favourite, offering deep cuts, crowd-pleasers, and candid anecdotes spanning Folds’ 30-plus years in music. “This is my favourite way to perform,” Folds said previously of the format. “It’s just me, a piano, and the songs. There’s no hiding.”

On this upcoming run, fans can expect a career-spanning setlist that could include solo favourites like “Rockin’ the Suburbs”, “The Luckiest”, “You Don’t Know Me”, “Still Fighting It”, and “Still”, alongside Ben Folds Five classics such as “Brick”, “Army”, “Philosophy”, “Underground”, “Kate”, “Song for the Dumped”, and “One Angry Dwarf and 200 Solemn Faces”.

Currently touring the US, Folds will arrive in Australia fresh off the back of a critically acclaimed live album recorded with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, where he served as the first-ever Artistic Advisor. The album debuted atop the Billboard classical and classical crossover charts earlier this year.

Beyond music, Folds has carved out a multifaceted career. He’s a composer for film, television and theatre (including an upcoming Peanuts special on Apple TV), a dedicated advocate for music education and arts funding in the US, and the founder of Keys For Kids, a North Carolina-based initiative that provides keyboards and lessons to underprivileged schoolchildren.

Pre-sale for Frontier Members opens Monday, August 11th at 10am local time, with general public tickets available from Tuesday, August 12th at 11am local time via frontiertouring.com/benfolds.

Ben Folds 2026 Australian Tour

Presented by Frontier Touring & Chugg Entertainment

All shows licensed all ages (Brisbane 18+)

Frontier Members pre-sale: Monday, August 11th at 10am local time,

General public tickets on sale: Tuesday, August 12th at 11am local time via frontiertouring.com/benfolds.



Wednesday, February 18th

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Friday, February 20th

State Theatre, Sydney



Saturday, February 21st

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul



Sunday, February 22nd

Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra



Tuesday, February 24th

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide



Thursday, February 26th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne



Friday, February 27th

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo



Sunday, March 1st

Riverside Theatre, Perth