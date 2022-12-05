Acclaimed singer-songwriter Ben Harper will return to Australia for a run of special solo shows next year.

The 3x GRAMMY winner will perform at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, Sydney’s State Theatre and Brisbane’s QPAC in February (see full details below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, December 7th at 12pm local time. The My Live Nation members pre-sale begins on Tuesday, December 6th at 12pm local time.

The eclectic musician released his 17th studio album, Bloodline Maintenance, back in July. “It was like I was moving forward and venturing into places I had never been before. Taking everything I’ve learned from every other record and kind of setting fire to it all and starting over,” Harper says of his latest album. “And I knew the sounds I was hearing in my head were so unorthodox that I had to do most of it myself.”

Throughout his lengthy career, six of Harper’s albums have reached the Top 10 of the ARIA Albums Chart. Harper’s solo shows will draw on songs from across his lengthy and rich back catalogue. He last performed in Australia in 2019 at the 30th anniversary of Bluesfest Byron Bay.

While Down Under next year, Harper will also perform at SummerSalt 2023, becoming one of the first international artists to play the festival. Next year’s SummerSalt lineup also includes City and Colour, Alex the Astronaut and Middle Kids.

Ben Harper (Solo) 2023 Australian Tour

Pre-sale begins Tuesday, December 6th (12pm local time)

General tickets on sale Wednesday, December 7th (12pm local time)

Tuesday, February 7th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, February 8th

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Friday, February 10th

QPAC, Brisbane, QLD