Bluesfest 2023 just got much bigger, with the likes of Scottish superstar Paolo Nutini joining the bill.

After eight long years, the Paisley crooner sensationally returned from the musical wilderness in July with his fourth studio album, Last Night in the Bittersweet. It duly topped the charts in his home country – his third to achieve this feat – and also reached the top 40 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

When Nutini started touring again in support of his new album, Bluesfest did everything possible to secure him, and he’ll also perform at the inaugural Bluesfest Melbourne while Down Under.

He’s not the only impressive new addition to the lineup. The energetic Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue will ensure the party keeps going, as will The Bros. Landreth and Eugene “Hideaway” Bridges.

Iconic Aussie rockers The Angels, powerful Indigenous Australian vocalist Yirrmal, and perennial festival favourites Ash Grunwald and the Backsliders will also perform.

“With this Bluesfest announcement for Bluesfest 2023, our 34th event, it is becoming clear that the return of international live artists mixed with great Aussie and Kiwi talent will be seen for the first time in Australia, at the level it was before the COVID years,” Festival Director Peter Noble OAM says.

“The line-up is one that I am immensely proud of and 2023 is becoming one of the great Bluesfests. Thank you so much everyone for your support through the hard years, please now come and join us for the celebration.”

Bluesfest 2023 will take place over five days from Thursday, April 6th-Monday, April 10th 2023, at the Byron Events Farm, Tyagarah, NSW. Tickets are available to purchase via the Bluesfest website.

Bluesfest 2023 Fourth Artist Announcement

THE ANGELS

ASH GRUNWALD

BACKSLIDERS

THE BROS. LANDRETH

EUGENE “HIDEAWAY” BRIDGES

PAOLO NUTINI

TROMBONE SHORTY & ORLEANS AVENUE

YIRRMAL

Already Announced Lineup

19-TWENTY | ALLISON RUSSELL I BECK ACOUSTIC I BETH HART [EXCLUSIVE] | BIG FREEDIA I THE BLACK SORROWS I BONNIE RAITT | BUDDY GUY | THE CAT EMPIRE | CHAIN

CHRISTONE ‘KINGFISH’ INGRAM | COUNTING CROWS I THE DOOBIE BROTHERS I ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS | ERIC GALES I

FEMI KUTI & THE POSITIVE FORCE | GANG OF YOUTHS | GREENSKY BLUEGRASS [EXCLUSIVE]

JACKSON BROWNE | JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT | JOE BONAMASSA [EXCLUSIVE]

JOE CAMILLERI PRESENTS A STAR-STUDDED TRIBUTE TO THE GREATS OF THE BLUES

JON STEVENS | KALEO | KEB’ MO’ BAND | KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD

LACHY DOLEY AND THE HORNS OF CONVICTION | LARKIN POE

LP | LUCINDA WILLIAMS | MARCUS KING

MAVIS STAPLES | MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD | NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS I NIKKI HILL [EXCLUSIVE]

ROBERT GLASPER | ROCKWIZ LIVE I ST PAUL & THE BROKEN BONES I

THE SOUL REBELS & FRIENDS WITH SPECIAL GUESTS TALIB KWELI • GZA • BIG FREEDIA

SOUTHERN AVENUE [EXCLUSIVE] | SPINIFEX GUM FEAT. MARLIYA

STEVE EARLE | TASH SULTANA | VINTAGE TROUBLE I XAVIER RUDD