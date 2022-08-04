After listening to the new collaboration between Ben Lee and Georgia Maq, one thing’s clear: you’ll (probably) never hear the word ‘arsehole’ this many times in one song again.

Two weeks out from his highly-anticipated 20th album, I’m Fun!, Lee has shared the comically reflective single ‘Arsehole’. He’s joined on the track by Camp Cope lead singer Maq, who adds some punchy backing vocals to bolster the sparse acoustics.

‘Arsehole’ sees Lee looking to the past, thinking about how much of a, well, ‘arsehole’, he used to be in his younger days. “Looking up to legends who also were arseholes / Admiring all the terrible things that they did,” he adds.

In the accompanying music video, old pictures from Lee’s youth flash across the screen; Snoop Dogg even makes a brief appearance. After those lighthearted musings, the track gets contemplative towards the end. “And even if later you realise you’re an arsehole, it’s never too late to change,” Lee hopefully notes.

‘Arsehole’ will be included on I’m Fun!, set for release on Friday, August 19th (preorder here). “This album, this moment in my career, is all about balancing some hard-earned wisdom from a 30-year long career with the vigour and energy of youth,” Lee says.

“That’s why it was as important to me to collab with artists like Jon Brion and Money Mark who I’ve both known for over 2 decades, as much as people like Shamir and Georgia Maq who are young and lit up with creative adrenaline. I like being a generational bridge between freaky artists. They are my tribe!”

Alongside the likes of Maq and Jon Brion, Christian Lee Hutson, Zooey Deschanel, and Megan Washington are also confirmed to feature on the forthcoming album.

Check out ‘Arsehole’ by Ben Lee ft. Georgia Maq: