Aussie indie veteran Ben Lee has revealed he recorded his latest album in just three days, and has described it as “the power pop record I was always destined to make.”

Lee has today released This One’s for the Old Headz, his 15th studio album and his first since 2022’s I’m Fun. He recorded it straight to tape and did it with the help of Jon Wurster and Jason Narducy (Superchunk, Mountain Goats) in the rhythym section. It has already spawned the singles “Lovers,” “Heavy Metal,” “So Damn Hard (to Be so Damn Good,” and “Positive Energy.”

The album was produced in California by Justin Stanley and has been described as a throwback to classic albums from power pop artists such as Teenage Fanclub, The Replacements, Big Star, and The Lemonheads.

“This One’s for the Old Headz is a spirited, energetic exploration of getting older while staying true to your punk spirit,” Lee said. “Three decades into my career I’ve made the power pop record that I was always destined to make. Shimmery distorted guitars, big harmonies, yearning lyrics.

“I hope this inspires young artists to believe there is no end to making passionate, electric work. I hope it scares them a little too”.

Lee will be touring the record around Australia into December with more than 20 shows planned. He’ll also be supporting TISM in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney on their hotly-anticipated tour.

Ben Lee’s This One’s for the Old Headz is out now.

Ben Lee 2024 Tour Dates

Ticket links and more info at: ben-lee.com/tour-dates.

Friday 27 September

The Victoria, Bathurst NSW

Saturday 28 September

Riverside Theatre – Lennox Theatre, Parramatta NSW

Friday 11 October

Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach NSW

Sunday 20 October

Riverstage, Brisbane QLD (supporting TISM)

Saturday 26 October

Bondi Pavilion Theatre, Bondi NSW

Sunday 27 October

Resin Brewing, Bulli NSW

Friday 1 November

Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle NSW

Saturday 2 November

Royal Hotel, Dungog NSW

Sunday 3 November

Quirkz in the Hunter, Abermain NSW

Saturday 9 November

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC (supporting TISM)

Friday 15 November

Longstocking Brewery, Pambula NSW

Saturday 16 November

Smokey Dans, Tomakin, NSW

Sunday 17 November

The Co-Op, Gerringong NSW

Friday 22 November

Norton Music Factory, Caloundra QLD

Saturday 23 November

Miami Marketta, Miami QLD

Friday 29 November

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW (supporting TISM)

Thursday 5 December

Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC

Friday 6 December

The Shed, Main Ridge VIC

Saturday 7 December

Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC

Sunday 8 December

Odessa’s @ Leavers, Creswick VIC

Thursday 12 December

Bendooley Estate, Berrima NSW

Friday 13 December

Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC

Sunday 15 December

Piano Bar, Geelong VIC