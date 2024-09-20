Aussie indie veteran Ben Lee has revealed he recorded his latest album in just three days, and has described it as “the power pop record I was always destined to make.”
Lee has today released This One’s for the Old Headz, his 15th studio album and his first since 2022’s I’m Fun. He recorded it straight to tape and did it with the help of Jon Wurster and Jason Narducy (Superchunk, Mountain Goats) in the rhythym section. It has already spawned the singles “Lovers,” “Heavy Metal,” “So Damn Hard (to Be so Damn Good,” and “Positive Energy.”
The album was produced in California by Justin Stanley and has been described as a throwback to classic albums from power pop artists such as Teenage Fanclub, The Replacements, Big Star, and The Lemonheads.
“This One’s for the Old Headz is a spirited, energetic exploration of getting older while staying true to your punk spirit,” Lee said. “Three decades into my career I’ve made the power pop record that I was always destined to make. Shimmery distorted guitars, big harmonies, yearning lyrics.
“I hope this inspires young artists to believe there is no end to making passionate, electric work. I hope it scares them a little too”.
Lee will be touring the record around Australia into December with more than 20 shows planned. He’ll also be supporting TISM in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney on their hotly-anticipated tour.
Ben Lee’s This One’s for the Old Headz is out now.
Ben Lee 2024 Tour Dates
Ticket links and more info at: ben-lee.com/tour-dates.
Friday 27 September
The Victoria, Bathurst NSW
Saturday 28 September
Riverside Theatre – Lennox Theatre, Parramatta NSW
Friday 11 October
Avoca Beach Theatre, Avoca Beach NSW
Sunday 20 October
Riverstage, Brisbane QLD (supporting TISM)
Saturday 26 October
Bondi Pavilion Theatre, Bondi NSW
Sunday 27 October
Resin Brewing, Bulli NSW
Friday 1 November
Hamilton Station Hotel, Newcastle NSW
Saturday 2 November
Royal Hotel, Dungog NSW
Sunday 3 November
Quirkz in the Hunter, Abermain NSW
Saturday 9 November
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne VIC (supporting TISM)
Friday 15 November
Longstocking Brewery, Pambula NSW
Saturday 16 November
Smokey Dans, Tomakin, NSW
Sunday 17 November
The Co-Op, Gerringong NSW
Friday 22 November
Norton Music Factory, Caloundra QLD
Saturday 23 November
Miami Marketta, Miami QLD
Friday 29 November
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW (supporting TISM)
Thursday 5 December
Sooki Lounge, Belgrave VIC
Friday 6 December
The Shed, Main Ridge VIC
Saturday 7 December
Frankston Arts Centre, Frankston VIC
Sunday 8 December
Odessa’s @ Leavers, Creswick VIC
Thursday 12 December
Bendooley Estate, Berrima NSW
Friday 13 December
Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool VIC
Sunday 15 December
Piano Bar, Geelong VIC