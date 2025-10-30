Bernard Fanning is heading back on tour in 2026 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Tea & Sympathy.

Playing all the songs from the album, and more, the celebrated Australian singer-songwriter will tour Australia in February and March, kicking off in Adelaide, before making his way to Perth, the Sunshine Coast, Cairns, Brisbane, Newcastle, Sydney, Thirroul, Canberra, Melbourne, and the Gold Coast.

The tour follows tonight’s (October 31st) sold-out anniversary show at QPAC in Brisbane, where Fanning will perform the album in full for the first time in 20 years, including hits “Wish You Well”, which topped the triple k Hottest 100, “Songbird”, and “Thrill is Gone”.

If the QPAC show is anything to go off, where tickets sold out within minutes of going on sale, fans should be quick to snag tickets to Fanning’s upcoming tour. The shows will be all ages, U18 must be accompanied by a parent or responsible adult.

“It’s such a privilege to have made a record that people connected with on such a deep, personal level. I have had so many people tell me that it changed their lives. As an artist that is one of the things that you hope for. Playing these songs live has always been a communal experience, with the audience sharing in both the intimacy and the full-throated sing-along glory of the songs,” Fanning said.

“It’s such a joy to be taking another lap around our country to play Tea & Sympathy again. We’ve got most of the original band back together and can’t wait to play this record front to back in some of the country’s most iconic venues.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Ball Park Music’s Sam Cromack and All Our Exes Live in Texas’ Georgia Mooney, both of whom have similarly released solo music, will join Fanning on tour.

“Having Sam and Georgia along just triples the fun,” Fanning added.

One of the truly great debut albums of the last 20 years, Tea & Sympathy reminded fans of the power of storytelling and of music’s ability to bind us. Released on October 31, 2005, the album debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Albums Chart on release, went on to collect three ARIA Awards, and garnered Fanning APRA’s Songwriter of the Year award in 2006.

The album showcased Fanning’s lyrical depth and emotional range, establishing him as a powerhouse solo artist, alongside the success of Australian mainstay band Powderfinger.

He has released 20th anniversary editions of the album today on both vinyl and CD, which include updated artwork and rare archival content. The double vinyl release also includes special renditions, giving fans a unique way to revisit or discover the album two decades on.

He has also revisited “Watch Over Me” with Kasey Chambers and Clare Bowditch on the anniversary release. Reimagined at his Brooklet Studio with Nick DiDia, the song captures the emotional heart of their iconic 2006 ARIA Awards performance.

Fanning has also been announced as an ambassador for this year’s Ausmusic T-Shirt Day and has an exclusive shirt designed by Sebi White available to purchase. Every shirt sold will help Support Act, the music industry’s charity, and their vital programs.

Artist and venue presales kick off at 10am on Monday, November 3rd before general tickets go on sale at 12pm on Wednesday, November 5th. Sign up for presale here.

BERNARD FANNING ‘TEA & SYMPATHY’ 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR 2026

Friday, February 27th

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

Sunday, March 1st (Labour Day Eve)*

Kings Park & Botanic Garden, Perth WA

*Additional guest to be announced

Thursday, March 5th

The Events Centre, Sunshine Coast QLD

Saturday, March 7th*

Cairns Performing Arts Centre, Cairns QLD

* Sam Cromack will not be appearing at this show

Saturday, March 14th

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday, March 17th

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Friday, March 20th

State Theatre, Sydney NSW

Saturday, March 21st

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Tuesday, March 24th

Canberra Theatre, Canberra ACT

Friday, March 27th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Saturday, March 28th

HOTA Theatre, Gold Coast QLD