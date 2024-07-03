Australian pop-punk favourites Between You & Me and Teenage Joans are teaming up for a massive co-headline regional tour this August and September.

Dubbed the ‘1800-Painless Tour’, they’ll visit South Australia, Western Australia, Victoria, Tasmania, the ACT, New South Wales, and Queensland (see full tour dates below). Tickets for all shows are available now on livenation.com.au.

Both bands are excited to hit the road together.

“The Between You & Me x Teenage Joans tour is long overdue! We can’t wait to finally be on the road with our BYAM mates!” say Teenage Joans.

“We’re thrilled to hit the road with TJ’s. It’s been a long time coming, and now it’s happening. We’re packing our sleeping bags for a regional adventure. This tour will be intense but painless,” says Between You & Me.

Between You & Me will be on tour with their latest EP, SH!T YEAH, and will also be touring with UK mega-band Busted later in the year.

Adelaide’s Teenage Joans will be touring with their debut album, The Rot That Grows Inside My Chest.

BETWEEN YOU & ME & TEENAGE JOANS

1800-PAINLESS CO-HEADLINE REGIONAL TOUR

Tickets are available now on livenation.com.au

Friday, August 9th

Unibar, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, August 10th

Indian Ocean Hotel, Scarborough, WA

Sunday, August 11th

Froth Craft Brewery, Bunbury, WA

Thursday, August 15th

Sooki Lounge, Belgrave, VIC

Friday, August 16th

Prince Bandroom, St Kilda, VIC

Saturday, August 17th

Altar, Hobart, TAS

Thursday, August 22nd

Barwon Club, Geelong, VIC

Friday, August 23rd

Volta, Ballarat, VIC

Saturday, August 24th

SS&A, Albury, NSW

Sunday, August 25th

The Baso, Canberra, ACT

Thursday, August 29th

UOW Unibar, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, August 30th

Tattersalls, Penrith, NSW

Saturday, August 31st

King Street Warehouse, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday, September 1st

Drifters Wharf, Central Coast, NSW

Thursday, September 5th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Friday, September 6th

Solbar, Maroochydore, QLD

Saturday, September 7th

Hoey Moey, Coffs Harbour, NSW