It’s been a hot minute since Beyoncé has dropped brand new tunes (not counting that underwhelming Lion King album she made), but now it looks like the beloved singer is going to be teaming up with Adidas for some new clothing.

In a brand new January 18 relaunch of her brand Ivy Park, which will include shoes, clothes and accessories, Adidas will now start selling brand new merch that you can cop, made in collaboration with singer Beyoncé. The brand new items will be coloured in mostly maroon, orange and cream. That’s just the mood of the season.

Adidas described the collection, which features on the cover of January’s Elle magazine, as gender-neutral. It includes jumpsuits, cargo pants, hoodies and cycling shorts, mostly featuring signature Adidas triple-stripes.

The German sportswear brand announced it was teaming up with the singer in April to relaunch the Ivy Park brand which was started by Beyoncé 2016 together with British fashion chain Topshop.

This new partnership between Beyoncé and Adidas comes as the brand looks to bring in more female consumers, as it is currently lagging behind its big-time rivals Nike and Puma. Puma of course having a boosted set of sales thanks to their collaboration with Rihanna. It’s safe to say that Beyoncé will bring in bank, so Adidas can now sleep easy.

Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted told analysts in November:

“You’re going to see several launches coming up, but they have no substantial revenue impact and this has been part of the plan all the time. You will see that change throughout next year,” the chief executive said.

Adidas has whittled away at Nike’s dominance of the US market in recent years, helped by partnerships with celebrities like Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, but Nike has been growing faster in China and Europe, a trend that continued in the latest results.

