Beyoncé and Jay-Z have continued their collaboration with fancy jewellers Tiffany & Co., this time by covering ‘Moon River’ in a new advert.

As per Pitchfork, the song, made so famous by Audrey Hepburn in the 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s (winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song), has now been reworked by Beyoncé. ‘Moon River’ is one of the most covered songs of all time, with hundreds of versions of it out in the world. The great and the good have put their own spin on it, from Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, and, more awfully, Morrissey and Chevy Chase. I’m sure furious debate about who sung it better, Chevy or Beyoncé, will soon become commonplace.

Hopefully this ad isn’t as controversial as one of the campaign’s preceding ads. ” Tiffany & Co. began it’s “About Love” campaign (which “tells a love story of longing, reunion and a bond that transcends space and time”) with the power couple back in August and one ad featuring The Carters alongside a long-unseen Jean-Michael Basquiat painting (Equals Pi) wasn’t well-received: the Friends of Basquiat critiqued the inclusion of the iconic artist’s painting.

Capitalism and art are rarely spared these days though and Tiffany were quick to defend the ad: The beauty of art is that it can be interpreted in a number of ways,” they stated vaguely. “All important works provoke thought and create a dialogue. Jean-Michel Basquiat’s Equals Pi is no different, and we are pleased to be able to share this work with the world.”

In the new ad, Beyoncé sits at a piano, crooning ‘Moon River’ in her velvety tone. Her husband, meanwhile, doesn’t do a whole lot except watch a pretty slideshow of pictures of Beyoncé projected onto a wall and video her lovingly while sporting a very Basquiat haircut. Watch it below and see if the urge to buy jewellery strikes you down.

