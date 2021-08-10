Okay girls and gays, let’s get in formation! In a new interview, Beyoncé has confirmed that new music is on the way.

Is their anything that can make the start of a week better? Yes, yes. It’s the prospect of new music from Beyoncé. As it turns out, we might not have to wait that long after all before we see Queen Bey on our screens again.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Beyoncé has confirmed that she is working on new music.

“I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she said during the interview before diving into her creative process.

“Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare,” she continued. “One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

While she didn’t go into details about what the album will cover, it seems like it will contain a lot of introspection about the past year. Like all of us, Bey was shuttered in as the world battled COVID, taking some much-needed time off after years of constant activity. Now that the world is opening back up, she feels the same rejuvenation and excitement as us all.

“With all the isolation and injustice over the past year, I think we are all ready to escape, travel, love, and laugh again. I feel a renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible.” she said.

Beyoncé’s last album, Lemonade, became an instant classic when it was released in 2016. This will be her first solo album in five years. In the years since, she’s released a Homecoming live album, as well as a collaboration with Jay Z titled Everything Is Love.

Her 2020 single ‘Black Parade’ won Beyoncé the 28th Grammy Award of her career at the 63rd Grammy Awards. This, along with the other categories she swept — Best Music Video, Best Rap Performance, and Best Song — made her the most awarded female act in Grammy history.

